For Beer-Battered Seafood Lovers, Get Ready to Make Authentic "Pub Style" Dishes at Home

Just in time for fall, brand launches lineup of authentic Pub Style Beer Battered products

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Oct. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- If you thought you'd never be able to make that delicious beer-battered seafood from your favorite restaurant at home, think again.

For seafood lovers everywhere, SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. is introducing a new "Pub Style" line of beer-battered frozen seafood products that deliver restaurant-quality flavor and are oh so easy to prepare and enjoy.

Just in time for fall and all its comfort-food greatness, new SeaPak Pub Style Beer Battered Cod and Crab Poppers, along with a Pub Style version of SeaPak's fan favorite Beer Battered Shrimp, will find their way onto grocery store shelves beginning this October. Made with real beer and meeting strict guidelines for responsible sourcing and sustainability, these Pub Style proteins bring home an authentic restaurant experience, making them the perfect quick-and-easy snack for fall celebrations, such as game day and tailgating.

"This new line helps today's busy meal planners reduce stress and relax more, by providing easy and nutritious ways to add seafood to their daily lives," said Leslie Harris Thomas, the marketing manager at SeaPak. "The versatility Pub Style products bring to mealtime is in line with SeaPak's commitment to growing and evolving with SeaPak fans' tastes to inspire relaxed living and mindful eating."

"Pub Style is the no-fuss choice for anyone looking for great-tasting seafood options who may be a little hesitant to make something new or different from scratch," Harris Thomas continued. "Meanwhile, for those who are more confident in the kitchen and just want to take their cooking to the next level, they'll love the many ways they can experiment with these new flavors."

Beginning in October, SeaPak's Pub Style Beer Battered products will be available in Kroger and Meijer supermarkets throughout the United States, as well as in selected retailers owned by Ahold Delhaize, such as Food Lion, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. The new Beer Battered Crab Poppers will also be available at Walmart beginning in January 2018. Each new Pub Style item will be available for a suggested retail price of $7.99 per package.

To learn more about the new Pub Style Beer Battered line and other products from SeaPak, the nation's No. 1 shrimp brand in frozen specialty seafood, visit SeaPak.com and the brand's Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram pages.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for nearly 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-beer-battered-seafood-lovers-get-ready-to-make-authentic-pub-style-dishes-at-home-300536607.html

SOURCE SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co.