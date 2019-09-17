Beef Loving Texans Announces Season 2 Of "BBQuest"

Award-winning food and travel series uncovers Texas barbecue secrets from the Panhandle Plains to the Rio Grande Valley

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a highly successful inaugural season of its first-ever digital web series, today Beef Loving Texans announces BBQuest Season 2, which highlights the flavors, cultures and secrets of Texas' barbecue calling card. BBQuest takes viewers inside barbecue joints around the state to meet the pitmasters, hear their stories and get an insider look at their favorite secret menu items.

Hosted again by barbecue enthusiast and native Texan Kelsey Pribilski, the second season highlights some of the more sweeping regions of the state – Big Bend, the Texas Hill Country, Rio Grande Valley and the Texas Panhandle Plains. Expert guides for each region also share their favorite, must-see local activities, many of which are off-the-beaten-path.

"BBQuest is a celebration of Texas BBQ culture and a homage to the lengths Texans will go for the perfect slice of smoked brisket," said Rachel Chou, BBQuest executive producer. "This season, we really ventured outside of the major metroplexes to bring viewers a taste of regions they might not be as familiar with – and we hope Texans will take BBQuests of their own to see everything these scenic regions have to offer."

BBQuest Season 2 launches Oct. 1 on YouTube (Nov. 5 on Hulu), kicking things off with the Big Bend episode. Here is a sneak peek of each BBQuest episode, including the local guide and featured barbecue joints.

Big Bend

Guide Daniel Vaughn , Texas Monthly barbecue editor, visits Convenience West in Marfa, Brick Vault Brewery & Barbecue in Marathon and DB's Rustic Iron BBQ in Terlingua.

Texas Hill Country

Guide Kevin Fink , chef at Emmer & Rye in Austin, visits The Switch in Dripping Springs, Black Board Bar B Q in Sisterdale and Buzzie's Bar-B-Q in Kerrville.

Rio Grande Valley

Guide Larry Delgado , owner of Delgado Collective and chef at house. wine. & bistro., SALT – New American Table and Salomé on Main in McAllen, visits Smokin' Moon in Pharr, Vera's Backyard Bar-B-Que in Brownsville and 1848 BBQ in Brownsville.

Texas Panhandle Plains

Guide Rory Schepisi, chef/owner of The Drunken Oyster in Amarillo and competitor on The Next Food Network Star, enjoys Evie Mae's Pit Barbecue in Wolfforth, Rejino Barbecue in Olton and Tyler's Barbecu e in Amarillo.

BBQuest Season 1, which streams on YouTube and Hulu, has been watched more than 190,000 times, totaling more than 8 years' (4.2 million minutes') worth of watch time. It featured LeRoy & Lewis , Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ and Cooper's Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in Austin; Gatlins's BBQ , Korea Garden and Feges BBQ in Houston; 2M Smokehouse , B&D Icehouse and The Granary in San Antonio; and Ferris Wheeler's Backyard & BBQ , Heim Barbecue and 18th & Vine BBQ in Dallas-Fort Worth. Secret menu items from past seasons can also be recreated at home, through recipes at https://www.beeflovingtexans.com/bbquest/ ; click the links for each episode to view the recipes featured.

The series also received top honors at the 2019 Hermes Awards naming it a web series gold winner and finalist in the branded journalism category at the 2019 Sabre Awards.

About Beef Loving Texans

Beef Loving Texans is Texas Beef Council's consumer brand created to share unique recipes, stories, cooking and shopping tips and expert nutrition information. The Beef Loving Texans brand celebrates the pride and values deeply rooted in Texans through family, community and tradition. More information on the mission of Beef Loving Texans can be found at BeefLovingTexans.com .

About Texas Beef Council

The Texas Beef Council (TBC) is a non-profit organization funded by Texas farmers and ranchers through the national Beef Checkoff program and the Texas state Beef Checkoff program. Checkoff dollars are used to increase domestic and/or international demand for beef through programs of promotion, research and education. The organization is directed by a 20-member board of cattlemen, representing the state's 149,000 beef farmers and ranchers.

