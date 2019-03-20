Beef + Lamb New Zealand Launches Multi-Million Dollar U.S. Branding Campaign

Leading Brand Partners Unite to Excite and Engage Consumers in Discovering the World's Best-Tasting Grass-Fed Meat



LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Zealand grass-fed, pasture-raised beef and lamb is praised by chefs, retailers and consumers all over the world. Thanks to growing U.S. market demand, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, which represents New Zealand's beef and sheep farmers, is launching an integrated marketing campaign in partnership with leading retail brands to educate consumers on the benefits of grass-fed meat from New Zealand, under the Taste Pure Nature origin brand. The multi-faceted program will launch first in California with online display and video ads, social media, public relations and a bespoke website with information and recipe inspiration.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8513051-beef-lamb-new-zealand-grass-fed-meat-campaign/

The campaign will launch with retail-leading brand partners including, The Lamb Company™, the largest North American supplier of lamb and its flagship brand, New Zealand Spring Lamb™, First Light™ and its renowned grass-fed Wagyu beef, recently crowned the gold winner at the World Steak Challenge in London, as well as Atkins Ranch™ with its 100 percent grass-fed and finished, Non-GMO Project Verified Lamb.

"We are delighted to partner with leading brands and companies from New Zealand to increase consumer excitement and drive discovery for the incredible quality and taste of our grass-fed beef and lamb products," said Andrew Morrison, Chairman, Beef + Lamb New Zealand. "New Zealand sheep and cattle are raised in a farming paradise with rolling green hills surrounded by an expansive ocean and fresh, clean air, and we believe this results in the best grass-fed meat."

The New Zealand Grass-Fed Difference

While there is growing awareness and buzz for alternative protein products, according to Mintel, the red meat category reached sales of $47 billion in 2018, bolstered by what consumers love about meat – great taste. New Zealand is focused on producing high quality, grass-fed and pasture-raised beef and lamb for discerning customers around the world, and its farms and farmers are unlike any others in the world.

New Zealand farms provide a stress-free place for the animals to live; a calm existence where they can roam and graze freely over lush green hills and pastures in vast, wide open spaces. The result is a lean, flavorful meat that tastes just as nature intended.

All New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb is farmed and processed under the strictest New Zealand Government regulations for food safety and sustainability. All New Zealand beef and lamb carrying the Taste Pure Nature logo is overseen by a nationwide Quality Assurance system, called the New Zealand Farm Assurance Program (NZFAP), which is officially audited by the New Zealand Government owned AsureQuality.

Campaign Details

Following extensive consumer and market research, the integrated marketing campaign is launching first in California, with strategic focus on Los Angeles and San Francisco. These areas are home to a consumer base that is seeking better-for-you, healthier and sustainable grass-fed meat, and numerous retailers who carry innovative products that align with current culinary trends. For more information on Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Taste Pure Nature and the grass-fed difference, visit www.beefandlambnz.com.

About Beef + Lamb New Zealand

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is an industry organization representing and supporting New Zealand's beef and sheep farmers. The organization aims to raise awareness for grass-fed and pasture-raised meat from New Zealand, with a focus on delivering information and education on its benefits under the Taste Pure Nature origin brand. When consumers see the Taste Pure Nature logo, they can expect the best of New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb. For more information, visit www.beefandlambnz.com and follow us on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @beefandlambnz.

About The Lamb Company

For over 50 years, The Lamb Company has been the leading North American supplier of lamb and other premium naturally raised proteins, including grass-fed beef from New Zealand. It is dedicated to providing best-in-class products and service supported by consistent 365-day-a-year supply. From Pasture to Plate™, The Lamb Company delivers free range lamb that has been grass-fed and humanely treated. Its farmers raise best-in-class, antibiotic and hormone free animals – the way nature intended. For more information, visit www.thelambcompany.com or www.nzspringlamb.com.

About First Light

First Light is a group of people who together produce beef for people who care. We raise Wagyu cattle, because Wagyu beef is delicious, on nothing but grass, all the time. They don't need antibiotics and hormones. Our customers don't like GMOs and want their cattle to have lived a good life. So, we partnered with the Non-GMO Project and Certified Humane. We love California because lots of people care about what they eat. For more information, visit www.firstlight.farm.

About Atkins Ranch

Our story started in 1989 with two ranchers around a family table in the rolling hill country of New Zealand. Thirty years later with our American home still being in San Francisco, California, we have several hundred New Zealand ranchers growing grass-fed and finished, Global Animal Partnership Step 4 approved and Non-GMO Project Verified Lamb for supply to discerning U.S. retailers. Many of our ranchers are tending third, fourth and fifth generation ranches, and growing high-quality lamb with respect to the natural environment is a way of life and a passion. For more information, visit www.atkinsranch.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beef--lamb-new-zealand-launches-multi-million-dollar-us-branding-campaign-300815719.html

SOURCE Beef + Lamb New Zealand