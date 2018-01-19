BEE & YOU - On The 2018 Hot List For Health & Wellness

Internationally Recognized Brand of Bee Products Now Available in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BEE & YOU is an award-winning line of bee products, including propolis, royal jelly, raw honey and honey-based goods. The company will showcase its lineup and introduce new products for the U.S. market at the 2018 Winter Fancy Food Show (Booth 4747).

The recipient of a of international honors, including a 2017 SOFI Award "Best New Product," the brand offers a number of products that naturally supports the immune system and promotes health and wellness with the unique properties of bee propolis and royal jelly from the Turkish region of Anatolia. Here, the nectar, pollen and water on which the bees feed is part of what makes their propolis, raw honey and royal jelly so exceptional.

BEE & YOU's dedicated team of food scientists, researchers, and beekeepers are deeply devoted to their mission of marrying science with nature to create nourishing and delicious products buzzing with health benefits. Using proprietary technology, they extract all biologically active compounds from propolis in the purest form, providing consumers with 80x more natural antioxidant compared to pomegranate juice. Because the products are so "clean," the body is able to process them easier and consumers can benefit more effectively from the healthy components.

"Nature doesn't do anything halfway," says Asli Elif Tanugur, Food Scientist (MSc.) and founder of Scientific Bio Solutions (SBS), creator of BEE & YOU. "For centuries, people have had a healing relationship with bee products. Now, it's coming full circle."

Clinically researched and shown to have numerous health, wellness and healing properties, bee products are well-worth their buzz. All products are 100% natural, biologically active, raw, non-GMO, Kosher, gluten-free, and a powerful source of antioxidants.

On the health side, it ticks all the boxes:

Enhances Immune Systems Naturally

Brings Balance to Your System

Boosts Energy & Physical Performance

Increases Brain Activity

Anti-Inflammatory

Anti-Microbial

Modulates Blood Pressure

Maintains Healthy Bone Tissue

The four new products being introduced at the 2018 Winter Fancy Food Show are:

Propolis Raw Honey Throat Spray - provides immune support as it helps treating throat irritations, coughs, colds and flu.

Propolis Nasal Spray helps to clean and unblock the nose, clear and release the congested nasal mucosa. Especially good for sinus.

Propolis Raw Honey Syrup - 100% natural, and filled with antioxidants, flavonoids and vitamin C to help relieve coughs, sooth irritated throats, ease hoarseness, and clear mucus.

Propolis Peanut Raw Honey Spread - A healthy snack option with no added sugars or additives; everything you want, but nothing your body doesn't need.

BEE & YOU is currently and rapidly expanding distribution. Products are available online on their own website, Amazon, Walmart.com, and eBay, and at select, smart retailers. For more information: www.bee-and-you.com

Contracting Beekeeping & Social Commitment

BEE & YOU supports beekeeping and beekeepers. Each time a product is sold, $0.3 goes directly to the beekeepers.

Our Story:

Food Scientist (MSc.), Asli Elif Tanugur, found her young son would regularly develop a fever and run a temperature every few months. With every doctor visit, he was prescribed antibiotics. Ultimately, he developed allergies to these treatments.

The only way to remedy his ongoing condition was to improve his immune system. Time and again, she came across propolis and royal jelly in her research.

Since propolis is not edible in its raw form, Asli created an extraction process in her lab and began giving a daily dose to her son. The propolis was the answer she had been looking for; her son had not become sick for months.

