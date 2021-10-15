Be Kind to Sheep! Say, ‘Vegan Feta Cheese, Please!’

Vegan feta tastes and looks like the real deal—salty, savory, creamy, and crumbly. But vegan cheeses are even yummier than dairy because no animal is harmed in their creation—compassion always tastes better!

Feta is traditionally made of sheep’s milk. Sheep are intelligent, social, emotional beings who feel love, joy, and pain, just as cats and dogs do. But sheep used for their milk suffer from confinement, pain, and stress. Mothers are separated from their lambs shortly after birth and are slaughtered when their milk production declines and they stop making farmers money.

Purchase vegan cheeses and other products to take a stand against cruelty to sheep. These days, no one needs to sacrifice flavor to follow their conscience—especially with all these delectable vegan options!

Try These Vegan Feta Cheese Brands

Violife looked to its Greek heritage for inspiration and came up with a perfect recipe for many dishes. Try this tasty topper in a Greek-inspired salad with olives and cherry tomatoes or melted over a portobello mushroom.

Follow Your Heart’s feta will take your taste buds on a Greek vacation. Sprinkle these crumbles on a Mediterranean salad, spanakopita, or roasted beets and cucumbers.

3. Trader Joe’s Vegan Feta Cheese Alternative

This vegan feta block comes submerged in a sea salt brine for an extra kick to complement its creaminess. Bake it with some cherry tomatoes, herbs, and olive oil for a quick pasta sauce.

This herbed feta is Peaceful Rebel’s bestseller. It slices and crumbles, and with a 5 out of 5 sharpness rating, it’s just the thing to add some zing to a vegan gyro or pita sandwich.

Virgin Cheese’s feta pairs well with a glass of red wine. Stuff it into olives or just slice and enjoy it on your favorite crackers.

With flavors of savory garlic, onion, basil, oregano, red pepper, and black pepper, Cheeze & Thank You’s feta has a zesty Greek flair. It melts and crumbles—try it as a garlic bread topping, or make your next vegan cheese plate even classier.

DIY Vegan Feta Cheese Recipe Hack

Feeling adventurous? If so, you can make vegan feta cheese yourself! Just imagine how impressed your friends will be when you show up with homemade vegan feta on your charcuterie board.

Vegan Feta Cheese Recipe by Loving It Vegan

If love of cheese was holding you back from going vegan, these delicious plant-based feta cheeses (and the endless variety of other vegan cheeses that are now available) will help you make the switch. Take part in PETA’s 3-Week Vegan Challenge to start your new way of living. You’ll receive weekly e-mails full of recipes, shopping tips, a meal plan, and tons of other resources.

The post Be Kind to Sheep! Say, ‘Vegan Feta Cheese, Please!’ appeared first on PETA.