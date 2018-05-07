Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings

Just in time for Mother's Day, new pairings and Floral Stripe Cake give moms new ways to celebrate
CANTON, Mass., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, is introducing its first-ever wine and ice cream pairings to give moms nationwide a fun way to celebrate Mother's Day with two of their favorite things – wine and ice cream. Guests can pick-up Baskin-Robbins ice cream in-store to enjoy at home with these pairings as a cool way to kick off the summer season.
In collaboration with Rosenthal – The Malibu Estate Wines, members of the Baskin-Robbins Culinary Team created unique wine and ice cream pairings featuring popular types of wine with delicious Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors, including seasonal favorites for summer. Each pairing denotes the distinct flavors of each wine and ice cream flavor to create a new way to experience Baskin-Robbins ice cream with friends and family. The Baskin-Robbins wine and ice cream pairings include:
"At Baskin-Robbins, we always have a lot of fun coming up with new and creative ways for our guests to enjoy ice cream, especially during special times of the year such as Mother's Day and our favorite season – summer," said Katy Latimer, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Dunkin' Brands. "Our first-ever wine and ice cream pairings invite our guests, and moms especially, to treat themselves and celebrate life's special moments in a unique way."
Each ice cream flavor featured in the wine and ice cream pairings can also be enjoyed as the featured flavor in Baskin-Robbins' new Floral Stripe Cake, which was designed specifically for Mother's Day this year. Featuring stripes of different shades of pink or orange and an elegant rosette design, the Floral Stripe Cake is available in a 6" round, 9" round and Mini Tiered Cake option. The Floral Stripe Cake is available for pre-order both in-store and online at www.baskinrobbins.com/onlineordering.
For more information about Baskin-Robbins' wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).
About Baskin-Robbins
Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 7,900 retail shops in 54 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit https://www.baskinrobbins.com/.
