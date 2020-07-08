Baskin-Robbins' New Creature Creations(TM) Bring Your Favorite Ice Cream to Life with Three Imaginative Characters

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with new Creature Creations(TM), a free Creature crown while supplies last and exciting DoorDash offers

CANTON, Mass., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins is transporting ice cream lovers to a magical new world with the launch of its new Creature Creations™ lineup that brings three whimsical characters to life in a decked-out scoop. This cast of characters, with playful personalities that everyone can relate to, brings imaginative fun from the menu board down to the last bite and gives consumers another way to let their ice cream creativity run wild – just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The three lovable creatures, a Unicorn, Mermaid and Monster, cross over from their magical world into Baskin-Robbins shops through playful cup designs, an edible white chocolate topper and a colorful explosion of sprinkles. No matter what creature you may be, the Baskin-Robbins' Creature Creations™ crew will speak to you through their own unique designs that bring their colorful personalities to life:

Unicorn Creature Creation™: The Unicorn Creature Creation™ proves there's no such thing as too much flair for any adventure – or ice cream treat. With a majestic white chocolate horn and a sweet smile, this creature is up for flippin', flyin' and ridin' on rainbows – and rainbow sprinkles.

Creature Creations™ can be customized with any Baskin-Robbins flavor, giving everyone a chance to embrace their inner creature. Each Creature Creations™ purchase will also come with a free creature-inspired crown to give everyone a chance to sprinkle some extra magic into their day.

"At Baskin-Robbins we love to provide families with fun ways to connect," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing at Baskin-Robbins. "We're incredibly excited to launch Creature Creations™ and have everyone experience a totally out-of-the-ordinary way to take an imaginative ice cream break and let their inner creature out."

Creature Creations™ and all the Baskin-Robbins classics are available at Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide or can be enjoyed from home with a "no contact" delivery via DoorDash. To beat the heat and celebrate National Ice Cream Month, Baskin-Robbins is also offering a $0 delivery fee on DoorDash orders of $15 or more*. For an extra sweet add-on, on Sunday, July 19, guests can also celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a free scoop with any DoorDash order of $15 or more with code BASKINSCOOP**.

