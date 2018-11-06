Baskin-Robbins Kicks Off the Holiday Season by Introducing Bourbon Street Pecan Pie as the November Flavor of the Month

Baskin-Robbins treats guests to free samples of its Red Velvet Roll Cake on November 26th

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is putting all the trimmings on its holiday product lineup this month and has partnered with celebrity chef and cookbook author Carla Hall to introduce the November Flavor of the Month – Bourbon Street Pecan Pie. This decadent new flavor – which celebrates Carla's Southern style in every scoop – features bourbon butter pecan-flavored ice cream with roasted pecans, pie crust pieces and a bourbon caramel-flavored swirl.

"We're so excited to partner with Carla Hall to introduce our November Flavor of the Month – Bourbon Street Pecan Pie – and provide a delicious dessert that our guests can enjoy with family and friends all month long," said Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research and Development for Baskin-Robbins. "Carla shares our flavor every moment philosophy and the Bourbon Street Pecan Pie flavor reflects her dedication to celebrating all occasions with Southern-style comfort food."

"My first job was actually at a Baskin-Robbins and I have been a fan of the brand since my scooping days in Nashville," said Carla Hall. "My new cookbook Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration is about enjoying all occasions big and small and there's no better way to end a meal than with a scoop of Baskin-Robbins Southern-inspired Bourbon Street Pecan Pie ice cream."

For guests feasting their eyes on a sweet centerpiece, Baskin-Robbins' classic Turkey Cake is back! This all ice cream cake is fully customizable with any ice cream flavor and features sugar cone legs. Guests can also try the Turkey Cake with seasonal flavors including Bourbon Street Pecan Pie; Peppermint, a pink peppermint-flavored ice cream with pieces of peppermint candy; Egg Nog, a rich, thick egg nog-flavored ice cream; or Winter White Chocolate, a white chocolate-flavored ice cream with cherry pieces in a chocolate-flavored coating and a cherry ribbon. Guests can stop by their nearest Baskin-Robbins location or visit us at order.baskinrobbins.com to pre-order this festive dessert!

Baskin-Robbins is starting and ending the month with a few special deals. Guests can celebrate Election Day, November 6th, by visiting Baskin-Robbins for a buy one, get one $.99 cone**.

Baskin-Robbins will be providing guests with an early holiday treat with a free sample of the Red Velvet Roll Cake on November 26th from 3-7pm*. The Red Velvet Roll Cake consists of Creole Cream Cheese ice cream wrapped in red velvet cake that has rich cocoa flavors and distinctive red velvet hues. Topped with white icing, red velvet cake crumbs and chocolate swirls, the Red Velvet Cake is a delicious wintertime treat. Also on Monday, November 26, in honor of Cyber Monday***, guests can get $5 off any cake purchase of $20 or more in-shop or online.

*Offer valid on November 26th from 3-7pm at participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide.

** Offer valid on November 6th only at participating Baskin-Robbins Locations nationwide. No voting sticker or political opinions required.

***Offer valid on November 26th at participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide.

