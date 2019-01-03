Baskin-Robbins Introduces Brownie Bar Mashup to Kick Off the Year

January Flavor of the Month, special promotions and more give 2019 a sweet start

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is ringing in 2019 with a brownie lover's dream come true. The January Flavor of the Month, Brownie Bar Mashup, is a delicious combination of traditional chocolate and blonde brownies. It delivers on two delicious brownie flavors in one bite.

Ice cream fans may also find themselves under a sweet spell this month as Love Potion #31® returns to Baskin-Robbins. This combination of white chocolate-flavored ice cream and raspberry-flavored ice cream with chocolate-flavored chips, raspberry-filled chocolate-flavored hearts and a raspberry swirl is sure to work its magic on every guest.

"Our mission is to help guests flavor every moment, and January's offerings are here to do just that. Whether your resolution is to reconnect with old friends or enjoy more family time, Baskin-Robbins has something to help everyone hit pause and savor the start of 2019," said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins.

Baskin-Robbins is also helping guests stick to other types of resolutions in the New Year with its selection of BRight Choices flavors. These better-for-you flavor varieties include fat-free, dairy-free and no sugar added options in satisfying flavors like No Sugar Added Peanut Buttery Bar Blast, Miami Vice Sorbet and Maui Brownie Madness Frozen Yogurt, all of which can be enjoyed in a cup, cone, Milkshake or Cappuccino Blast®. These flavors are just a few of the wide variety of BRight Choices options that will be available at Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide throughout the year.

Baskin-Robbins' treats go beyond the dipping cabinet this month with two special promotions. This includes cakes starting at $12.99, which are available for online ordering at www.baskinrobbins.com/onlineordering, as well as Celebrate 31 on Thursday, January 31st where guests can stop in to participating Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide for a regular or kids-sized scoop of ice cream for $1.50*.

