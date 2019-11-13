Bareburger Debuts New Refreshed Look in Morristown, NJ

Award-winning restaurant celebrates another new location.



MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bareburger, an award-winning restaurant specializing in clean comfort food, is celebrating a decade of building a better food system. The restaurant is marking its milestone with the introduction of a location reflecting a refreshed design in Morristown, New Jersey.

New Location, Refreshed Feel

In November, Bareburger added Morristown (11 South Street) to its growing list of more than 37 locations across the United States. The new location features a cooler color palette with a custom mural from a local artist. Across all Bareburger locations, the menu reveals a simplistic, black and yellow aesthetic, which allows the focus to be on each dish and Bareburger's commitment to quality ingredients. Over the coming weeks Bareburger will continue its growth by adding an additional 2 locations in Manhattan.

Bareburger Morristowns' official Grand Opening was on November 7th.

"As we approached our 10th anniversary and continue our expansion, we took the opportunity to reflect on where the brand has been and where we want to go," said Euripides Pelekanos, Bareburger founder and CEO. "Bareburger is going beyond its menu to ensure the customer experience feels as fresh as our ingredients taste. We are always listening to feedback, and our refreshed menu and look and feel reflects what our customers want and need."

Earlier in 2019, Bareburger shifted to a 50% vegan menu. While still focusing on the high-quality meats that they have become known for, Bareburger is now offering a variety of plant-based options including organic tempeh bacon, dairy-free cheeses, "eggs" from JUST and patties from both Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. By making these changes Bareburger has become one of the largest vegan restaurant concepts in the country.

To learn more about Bareburger's decade-long journey, view its new menu and get a sneak peek at additional locations set to open, visit Bareburger.com and follow @Bareburger on social media.

About Bareburger:

Bareburger is the leader in America's "better burger" trend, emphasizing high-quality, ethically sourced, organic ingredients in a casual environment. Founded in 2009 in a vacant bakery in Astoria, New York, Bareburger has grown to 36 restaurants across the United States, with locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C, Ohio, and Georgia. Bareburger is ranked among the 10 most sustainable restaurants in America and a "breakout brand" by Restaurant News offering more than

50 percent plant-based menu items. Bareburger emphasizes delicious, sustainable ingredients without artificial flavors. Bareburger is a four-time winner of a prestigious Michelin Guide recommendation and has received multiple awards from the James Beard Foundation. For more information: www.bareburger.com.

