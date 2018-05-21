Barberitos Sets Sales Record on Cinco De Mayo

Storewide sales on May 5, 2018, were largest in company's 18-year history.

ATHENS, Ga., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barberitos, a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in burritos, tacos and quesadillas, had its two best sales days ever during this year's Cinco de Mayo celebration. Gross sales on Saturday, May 5, broke the previous storewide sales record that was set only the day before.

To help boost sales, many of the franchise's locations chose to feature specific promotions to help commemorate the annual celebration. In addition, system-wide promotions included Double Rewards Progress and Free Small Cheese Dip for the restaurant's app users.

The majority of the franchise's 52 stores had positive sales growth for the week, which is a trend that will help the company realize its goal of increasing overall yearly sales by 10%, according to Downing Barber, CEO and founder of Barberitos.

"Eclipsing our company-wide sales record on back-to-back days is impressive," says Barber. "It's a testament to the hard work our franchisees put in every single day, and further proof that consumers appreciate fresh, healthy food options — no matter the occasion."

About Barberitos

Founded in 2000 by CEO Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 52 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. The Southwestern Grille & Cantina's specialties include burritos, quesadillas, tacos, nachos and homemade salsas, as well as fresh cheese dip and hand-smashed guacamole. Barberitos' mission is to become the market leader in the quick-serve burrito sector. The fast-casual restaurant is committed to serving the freshest and highest quality food in a prompt, efficient manner with great customer service. Franchising opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.Barberitos.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Molly Huff, (706) 316-3344

mhuff@barberitos.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barberitos-sets-sales-record-on-cinco-de-mayo-300652186.html

SOURCE Barberitos