Barberitos Introduces An Even Healthier Menu

Seven new menu items, each under 500 calories, are now available

ATHENS, Ga., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barberitos, a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in burritos, tacos, and quesadillas, has introduced seven healthy items as part of its new "Seven Under 500" menu. The farm-fresh items have only been available for a few weeks, but are already as popular as anything else on the restaurant's menu.

The new items range from jerk fish tacos and chargrilled chicken salads to veggie burritos and Guac Me Tacos, a fan favorite that includes two tacos with chicken, rice, beans, salsa, lettuce and hand-smashed guacamole. While the made-in-house chips and salsa are still free with every meal, they are not included in the calorie count.

"It's time for restaurants to step up and offer healthier food options. With seven meals under 500 calories, Barberitos does just that. Our customers can have fresh and healthy alternatives to mega-calorie meals," says Downing Barber, CEO and founder of Barberitos. "The new 'Seven Under 500' menu is a perfect fit with our fresh food and healthy initiative. Come try the new palate-pleasing menu today!"

About Barberitos

Founded in 2000 by CEO Downing Barber, Barberitos has grown to 52 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The Southwestern Grille & Cantina's specialties include burritos, quesadillas, tacos, nachos, and homemade salsas as well as fresh cheese dip melted daily and hand-smashed guacamole. Barberitos' mission is to become the market leader in the quick-serve burrito sector. The fast-casual restaurant is committed to serving the freshest and highest quality food in a prompt, efficient manner with great customer service. Franchising opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.Barberitos.com.

