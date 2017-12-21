Bar Louie Set to Toast the Town in South Texas and Austin

Nationwide Bar and Eatery Looks to Develop 3 locations with local hotel operator in South Texas and Austin

ADDISON, Texas, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're in the South Texas Valley and Austin, your chance to experience a Bar Louie just became much more likely. The neighborhood bar and eatery featuring handcrafted cocktails and made-from-scratch food is pleased to announce plans to expand into South Texas with our newest franchise partners, Perspective Hospitality Management Services, LLC. Customers can expect locations to open in South Padre Island, McAllen and Round Rock, Texas.

With more than 130 locations across 27 states, this will be Bar Louie's first time venturing into South Texas, and the new locations will be opened under the leadership of Barry Patel, Raj Patel and Hershal Patel, in total, the new locations will create more than 250 new jobs.

"Just like every different city in South Texas from McAllen down to South Padre Island, each Bar Louie location will have its own set of diverse characteristics and provide a unique atmosphere to its guests," said Jill Szymanski, Director of Franchise and Real Estate for Bar Louie. "We can't wait to see what new experiences potential Bar Louis franchisees will bring to their communities. South Texans will soon come to love the five dollar burgers on Tuesdays and Brews and Blues nights and of course the National Martini Day."

Bar Louie is seeking to expand both through corporate locations and qualified franchise partners. Perspective Hospitality brings a wealth of experience in food and beverage as well as intimate knowledge of the South Texas market. With current ownership interests in over 8 hotels they have developed and owned over the years more than 22 hotels. "Their knowledge of the local markets and the uniqueness of their hotel properties offers the brand and them an opportunity to create a unique experience for their guests as well as others in the market" said Szymanski.

The bar and eatery is looking to attract local entrepreneurs and restauranteurs who are looking to expand their portfolio. To appeal to a broader consumer base, the concept offers four revenue streams with its four unique dayparts – lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night.

Founded in Chicago's River North neighborhood in 1991, Bar Louie emerged from local restaurants and sandwich shops opened by its founders, local Chicago restaurateurs. When Bar Louie was first established, its two founders set out with a goal to continue the tradition of these shops while also giving local residents dining and beverage options for each part of the day. The "Louie" sandwich was a staple of the early restaurants and is still served at Bar Louie establishments across the country.

For more information on franchising opportunities in California, please contact Jill Szymanski at JSzymanski@blro.net or visit http://www.barlouie.com/franchise-information.

About Bar Louie

Bar Louie is a national collection of neighborhood bars featuring hand-crafted cocktails and spirits, delectable food and an inviting atmosphere for people to enjoy time with friends and mingle with new people. Founded in 1991 in Chicago, Bar Louie has more than 130 locations across the United States and is growing through both franchising and corporate locations. Open during four parts of the day – lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night – Bar Louie is an award-winning concept with a progressively hip and lively atmosphere. For more information on Bar Louie, visit www.barlouie.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Bar Louie, go to www.barlouie.com/franchise.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Szymanski, Bar Louie, 214-218-2730, jszymanski@blro.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bar-louie-set-to-toast-the-town-in-south-texas-and-austin-300574824.html

SOURCE Bar Louie