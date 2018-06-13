Banana Cream Pie Fluff is a new twist on a Southern classic. It’s wonderful for potlucks and picnics, and way easier than pie!

This recipe is sponsored by Campfire® Marshmallows, but all thoughts are my own. Thank you for continuing to support the brands that make My Baking Addiction possible.

I am not from the South. I hope this is clear in how much I talk about Ohio, and Ohio’s weather. That said, my best friend IS from the South, and talks about Southern food a LOT.

I’ve learned my way around some of the best Southern foods there are, from fried chicken and mac n’ cheese to – you guessed it – Banana Cream Pie.

There may be some argument as to whether or not this famous dessert is Southern, but that’s how I think of it. I definitely saw it on more than a few menus when I was in Austin last year, and I rarely see it up here.

