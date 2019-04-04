NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The bakery processing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The bakery processing equipment market is estimated to account for nearly USD 8.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, to reach nearly USD 10.3 billion by 2023. The bakery processing equipment market is mainly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes, thereby focusing on catering to the increasing demand from the processed food industry and changing consumer demands.



The ovens & proofers segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2018.

On the basis of type, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into mixers, ovens & proofers, slicers & dividers, sheeters & molders, and other bakery processing equipment (conveyors, coating systems, stamping, cooling systems, sprayers, depositors, loaders & unloader, and icing machine).Ovens & proofers are bakery equipment that are mainly used for the production of bakery products.



A wide range of bakery ovens are manufactured, which are designed using advanced technologies and research to offer products with low fuel consumption, affordable prices, excellent volume, shine, texture, and crust in the market. Manufacturers are providing ovens in various shapes and sizes to meet the various requirements of customers around the world, as per the recent market and consumption trends.



The cakes & pastries segment in the bakery processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2023.



On the basis of application, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into bread, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, pizza crusts, and other bakery products (donuts, pretzels, and croissants).Based on application, the cakes & pastries segment is projected to record the highest growth in the bakery processing equipment market between 2018 and 2023.



Cakes & pastries are the second-most preferred bakery products consumed after bread by customers globally.Product innovation and increased penetration in the growing markets in regions such as the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are the major factors driving the growth of this market.



Consumers are witnessing a significant demand for bakery products that are gluten-free, which has led to increasing adoption of bakery processing equipment among manufacturers in the coming years. These factors are projected to drive the bakery processing equipment market during the forecast period significantly.



The bakery processing equipment market is projected to witness high growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The bakery processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.The consumption of food products in the region is also rising steadily, driven by the growing population, rising income, and rapid urbanization.



Due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand, students and workers of urban areas, in particular, prefer bakery products as snacks.In China, imported bakery products have become a trend due to their better quality and packaging.



These factors support the growth of markets for bakery products. Over the years, the bakery processing equipment market in this region has grown rapidly due to the growing bakery and confectionery industries.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45 %, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-level – 47%, D-level – 24%, and Others* – 29%

• By Region: North America – 15%, Europe –45%, Asia Pacific – 30% and RoW** – 10%



*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report:

The bakery processing equipment market comprises of major equipment providers, such as GEA Group AG (Germany), Bühler (Switzerland), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US), Heat and Control (US), Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan), Markel Food Group (US), Baker Perkins (UK), Anko Food Machine (Taiwan), Gemini Bakery Equipment (US), Allied Bakery Equipment (US), Global Bakery Solutions (UK), and Erica Record LLC (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the bakery processing equipment market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report segments the bakery processing equipment processing market on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.To offer valuable insights, this report has focused on various levels of analysis—competitive landscape, end use analyses, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the bakery processing equipment market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report also focuses on the various organic and inorganic strategies that are undertaken by key players for expanding their global footprints in the international markets.



