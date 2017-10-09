NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

About Bakery Packaging

Bakery products are packaged in order to extend their shelf life, by providing them a safe environment. It is performed with the help of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) technology that excludes the oxygen content and uses a high proportion of carbon dioxide to enhance the shelf life of these products. The bakery packaging market in Europe is segmented by the types of materials which include flexible plastic, rigid plastic, metal, and others.

Technavio's analysts forecast the bakery packaging market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.57% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the bakery packaging market in Europe for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• The UK

• Others

Technavio's report, Bakery Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis Company

• Mondi

• Reynolds Group Holdings

Other prominent vendors

• ADVANTA

• Amerplast

• Dart Products Europe

• Greiner Packaging

• LINPAC

• Pactiv

• PROMEN

• The Waddington Group (TWG)

• The Wipak Group

• GSH Holdings

Market driver

• Growing demand for packaging in bakery industry

Market challenge

• Achieving cost-effectiveness

Market trend

• Rising focus on sustainability

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

