Baked Pasta Dishes to Feed a Crowd

In the cooler months it’s time to take a break from the grill and utilize your oven. One of our favorite baked dishes is lasagna, but the options don’t stop there!

A baked pasta dish is an inexpensive way to feed a large crowd with only a few ingredients. Healthy veggies and protein can be mixed together in an oven-safe dish in no-time, without the stirring and watchful eye that some other dishes require. These recipes offer minimal clean up and are a perfect way to combine your favorite ingredients!

Garlic Shrimp & Broccoli Baked Ziti

Who says eating seafood has to end in the cooler months? Amp up your protein and veggie intake with this twist on traditional baked ziti. By adding shrimp and broccoli rabe, this unexpected dish will keep your guests asking for more.

Baked Ziti with Turkey, Squash and Caramelized Onions

Fresh herbs and hearty squash make this dish the perfect comfort food for chilly evenings. It’s easy to make for large crowds or for reheating during the week as leftovers.

Chicken Lasagna with Sweet Potato and Swiss Chard

By adding ground chicken, there’s no need to skip the protein in this lasagna dish! Sweet potatoes and Swiss chard make for a tasty combo that will surprise your guests.

Cheesy Taco Pasta Bake

Craving Mexican flavors? Add some spice to your baked pasta with this dish! It has plenty of protein and colorful veggies that will satisfy any taco lover.

Lasagna Verde

Whip up this meal, without all the fuss of extra ingredients. This recipe with classic ingredients and big flavors keeps meal prep simple. You’ll want to save this green lasagna for St. Patrick’s Day!

