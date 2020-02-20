Bagel & Cream Cheese Devotees Unite!

Tillamook Debuts New Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads made with Real Ingredients, Bold Cheese Flavor and No Unnecessary Fillers

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mornings just got a major upgrade. The Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is delivering on their commitment to "Do Right by Every Bite" with the introduction of new Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads, including the world's first-ever Aged Cheddar Cream Cheese Spread made with Tillamook's beloved sharp white cheddar.

Not only are the spreads made with real ingredients and the bold cheese flavor that the farmer-owned co-op is known for, they are also made without gums, fillers or preservatives. The result is a clean-eating experience that's full of real cheese flavor and unlike any other product available on grocery store shelves.

"At Tillamook, we take pride in creating high-quality foods that consistently taste good," said Abby Kempf, Category Manager, Innovations for Tillamook. "We saw an opportunity to deliver a real-food take on a spreadable cream cheese that would actually taste more like cheese and be something consumers can feel good about eating."

Tillamook Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads come in four delicious flavors including:

Original: Made with just four simple ingredients, our Original Cream Cheese Spread tastes the way cream cheese spread was meant to taste.

Aged Cheddar: M ade with our beloved aged white cheddar cheese, you won't find a cream cheese spread sharper than this.

Seriously Strawberry: M ade with real strawberries you can taste in every bite.

Very Veggie: Made with six different vegetables including bell peppers, carrots, cucumbers and onions. Your veggies never tasted so good.

Tillamook Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads are available now at grocery retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Texas and Washington and will expand more widely in the coming months. To find Tillamook Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads at a retailer near you, visit www.tillamook.com/where-to-buy and for more information visit Tillamook.com/Cream-Cheese.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook has earned top awards for their cheese, ice cream, sour cream, butter and yogurt products made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. The TCCA is currently made up of almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. Tillamook operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs nearly 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association