The Bacon Battle Isn't Over Yet: Wendy's Is Giving Away Free Baconator Fries Every Day This Week With Any Purchase In Mobile App Offer

WHAT:

Wendy's® is back with a new bacon deal that de-frys the rest. If the Baconator® deal left you achin' for more bacon, boy do We Got You™. Now through Sunday, Feb. 17, Wendy's is giving away FREE Baconator Fries with any at-restaurant purchase through Wendy's mobile app.

Wendy's Free Baconator Fries with purchase offer will refresh daily within the app, so you can bring home the bacon every.single.day. But that's just the Wendy's way of doing bacon, better. Again.

WHEN:

Available now through Sunday, Feb. 17. And they said Wendy's was going the "whole hog" last week. Please, it's just getting started.

WHERE:

Offer valid at-restaurant only at participating Wendy's locations. Limit one order of Baconator Fries redemption per day, per mobile app account.

HOW:

Fire up the Wendy's mobile app to redeem this incredible offer. Don't have the Wendy's app downloaded? Well, there's no better day like today.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,600 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada. Mobile app offers only available at participating Wendy's. Offers must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. Registration in application is required.

