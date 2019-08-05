BACK TO SCHOOL = KIDS EAT FREE at Select Applebee's Restaurants in Oklahoma Only!

August 5th through August 11th



LAWTON, Okla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week only, August 5th through August 11th, RMH Franchise, the local franchisee that owns and operates 6 Applebee's restaurants in Oklahoma, is offering FREE Kids Meals, all day and every day for a whole week!

"Back to School season is busy, expensive and exhausting. At Applebee's, we got you covered with something tasty for everyone and a deal your wallet will be thankful for," said Melanie Barichivich, Director of Marketing at RMH Franchise.

Kiddos have a choice between their favorites such as crispy Chicken Tenders, Cheezy Pizza, Macaroni & Cheese, a Cheeseburger and more! All Kids Meals are served with one Sidekick including Fries, Broccoli, Sliced Strawberries with Yogurt, a drink and a Shake or a Sundae.

This freebie won't last long. Now through Sunday August 11th only at participating RMH Franchise Applebee's restaurants.

Valid dine-in only. Must be accompanied by an adult. Limit 1 (one) kids meal per adult entrée purchased. Any additional kids meal(s) will be full price. Kids 12 and under only, when ordering from the Kids Menu.

About RMH Franchise

RMH Franchise has grown to become the second-largest Applebee's franchisee in the world with 135 locations. RMH Franchise provides a great place to work, a guest experience you can be proud of, and amazing potential for career growth. At RMH Franchise, team members take pride in their service, their careers, and our commitment to the community and the U.S. military. For more information on RMH Franchise, visit www.rmhfranchise.com.

