Baby Foods and Infant Formula Industry Report 2020-2025 - Relaxation of the One Child Policy of China; Positively Impacting Market Growth

Baby Foods and Infant Formula market worldwide is projected to grow by US$22.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.4%.
Infant Formula, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$55.7 Billion by the year 2025, Infant Formula will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$784.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$645.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Infant Formula will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Baby Foods and Infant Formula: Meeting the Taste, Flavor, Health, and Nutrition Needs of the Most Precious Consumers
- Recent Market Activity
- Global Pediatric Nutrition: Fast Facts on the Past, Present, and the Future
- Major Trends Impacting the Global Infant Formula and Baby Food Market
- Relaxation of the One Child Policy of China
- Falling Prices of Milk
- Strengthening Dollar Shrinks Profits for US Companies
- More Stringent Monitoring of Infant Formula Market by China
- The Zika Virus in Latin American Countries
- Strong Emphasis of International Organizations on Breastfeeding
- Changing Consumer Preferences
- Key Factors Impacting Sales
- Generational Influence, Race, and Focus on Nutrition: The Three Major Determinants of Demand for Baby Foods
- Major Factors Influencing Consumer Purchasing Behavior for Baby Food
- Convenient Packaging
- Organic Options
- Focused Health Benefits
- Strict Quality and Production Regulations Continue to Impact Infant Formula Market
- Global Market Outlook
- Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Market Dominance to Asian Super Powers
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Baby Foods and Infant Formula Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Market Expansion
- Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global Organic Baby Foods Market
- Focus on Breastfeeding Alternatives Drive Steady Growth in Demand for Ready-to-Drink Infant Milk
- High Pressure Processing for Baby Food Products for Maximized Health Benefits
- Demand for Colostrum-based Baby Food Products Gain Momentum
- Food-borne Allergies Propel Demand for Hypo/Anti-Allergic Baby Food
- Higher Levels of Vitamin K1 and Vitamin K2 in Infant Formula: Essential Nutrients for Fortifying Childhood Development
- Rising Incidence of Coeliac Disease Spurs Demand for Gluten-Free Infant Foods
- Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market
- Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
- Research on the Right Ingredients to Close the Gap between Formulas and Breast Milk Continues
- Probiotics: The Next Big Thing in Infant Formulas?
- Commercially Prepared Baby Foods: A Boon for Working Parents
- Expanding Consumer Base for Baby Food Market
- Adult Style Recipes Find Favor
- Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending
- India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
- PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
- Infant Formula Brands with Innovative Ingredients
- Major Infant Formula Brands and their Innovative Ingredients: Brief Details
- Recent Innovative Baby Food Launches
- Little Spoon's Organic Baby Food Using High Pressure Processing (HPP)
- Once Upon a Farm's Organic Baby Food without Preservatives
- Yura Yogurt Packaging
- Happy Family Organic Superfoods
- HappyFamily Introduces Pouch-Based, Shelf-Stable Food Products
- Beech-Nut Introduces New Baby Foods in Transparent Glass Honey-Pot Jars
- Gerber Introduced New Soft Foods to Promote Chewing in Babies
- Plum Organics Introduces One-Serve Pasta Package
- Innovations in Baby Food Ranges from Novel Baby Formulas to Digitized Infant Accessories
- Recent Innovations in Organic Baby Formulas
- Grow Well Organic Infant Formula from Plum Organics
- Baby's Only Organic LactoRelief Formula
- Baby's Only Organic Formula with DHA and ARA
- Happy Tot's Grow & Shine Organic Toddler Milk
- Earth's Best Organic Infant Formula
- Vermont Organics Infant Formula
- Select Innovative Organic Baby Cereals
- Earth's Best Organic Whole Grain Multi-Grain Cereal
- Happy Baby's Organic Puffs
- Plum Organics' Hello Morning Oatmeal
- Organic Single Grain Oatmeal Baby Cereal from Gerber
- Happy Baby's Organic Probiotic Baby Cereal
- Infant Formula Containing 2'-FL Enhances Inflammatory Cytokines
- Danone-Nutricia Supports Use of Fortified Toddler Milk for Enhanced Vitamin D and Iron Status
- Bimuno Displays Similar Digestive System Related Functionality as HMOS
- Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) for Developing Innovative Baby Food Solutions
- N-Acetyl-D-Neuramicin Acid Contain More Sialic Acid to Replicate Breast Milk
- ARA and DHA Enriched Baby Food
- Lactalbumin, Lactoferrin, Casein Glycomacropeptide and ucleotides: High Value Ingredients
- Importance of Lipid Sciences in Brain and Vision Development in Infants
- High-beta-palmitate Oils
- Human Lipid Fat Analogue
- Complex Lipid Matrices
- Select Clinical Studies Assessing the Benefits of Lipids in Infant Formula (2013)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
(Total Companies Profiled: 106)
