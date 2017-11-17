Baby Food Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size & Forecasts to 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global Baby Food market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023. The report predicts the global Baby Food market to grow with a CAGR between 6.8% to 7.9% from 2017 to 2023. The global Baby Food market was worth USD 53.31 billion in 2015.The study on Baby Food market covers the analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the geographies Asia Pacific dominated the world market and it is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04947528

The report on global Baby Food market is a comprehensive study of demand, market size, forecasts, trends and factors affecting the global Baby Food market. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. In addition, it provides deep insights on the factors that driving, restraining the global Baby Food market. Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry in the global Baby Food market over the period of 2015 – 2023. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Research methodology

• Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached through

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and Bloggers

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

• Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources. The secondary sources of the data typically include

• Company reports and publications

• Government/institutional publications

• Trade and associations' journals

• Databases such as WTO, OECD, and Worldbank, among others.

• Websites and publications by research agencies

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Raising population of working women.

• Perception of baby food as status quotient in high income group.

• Increasing living standards.

2) Restraints

• Regulations pertaining to food safety.

• Falling birth rate in developed markets.

3) Opportunities

• Highly potential untapped markets.

• Growing working women population worldwide.

Segments Covered

1) Global Baby Food market by types

a. Conventional Baby Foods Enzymes

b. Organic Baby Foods Minerals.

2) Global Baby Food market by Products

a. Cereals

b. Bottled Food

c. Food Soups.

d. Frozen Food

e. Dried Baby food

f. Infant Formula

3) Global Baby Food market by end-use application

a. Infants

b. Toddlers

c. Others

4) Global Baby Food market by distribution

a. Hyper Markets/Super Markets

b. Convenience Stores

c. Dollar Stores

d. Online retailers.

e. Others

Companies profiled:

The companies covered in the report include

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Danone, Hero Group

• J. Heinz, Nestle SA

• Abott Nutrition

• Numico, Wyeth

• East Asiatic co Ltd

• Ella's Kitchen

• Mead Johnson

• Perrigo Compan

Reasons to buy this report

1) Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of Baby Food.

2) Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments in Baby Food market, and forecast of market size up to 2023.

3) Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in Baby Food market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4) Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04947528

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-food-market-global-industry-analysis-trends-market-size--forecasts-to-2023-300558907.html

SOURCE Reportlinker