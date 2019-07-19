B-Scada Inc. Launches New Text Messaging Marketing Platform

TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B-Scada, Inc. (OTC: SCDA) With the amount of spam distributed today, response rates for email marketing plummeting and younger consumers texting instead of using email and desktop computers, many companies are now turning to text messaging as their primary means of communication and marketing to their customer base.



B-Scada Inc., known for its industrial automation software, has decided to diversify its product offerings, and has launched a new company in the mobile marketing space.

To address this new demand, B-Scada has created Fuzz Mobile Marketing Solutions Inc. and has developed an online platform for sending bulk SMS messages, executing drip campaigns, conducting surveys, signing up subscribers, and doing basic customer relationship management online all with text messaging.



Fuzz MMS combines the latest text messaging technology and relationship management to provide a comprehensive marketing platform for today's mobile world. The Fuzz solution is a pay-as-you-go online platform, more information and a free trial of the system is available at www.FuzzMMS.com.



In addition to providing the Fuzz Mobile Marketing Solution, the new company will provide consulting services and custom software development to assist companies in integrating text messaging into their own products and business solutions. Customers can leverage Fuzz's expertise in SMS mobile messaging and AWS cloud development to generate custom solutions that can be incorporated with their existing business processes. These can include chat bots, two-factor authentication, alerts, surveys and more.



The Fuzz solution is currently available in the United States and Canada.



Fuzz Mobile Marketing Inc. is a Florida based company.

