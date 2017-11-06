B Inspired To Host Wellness Festival In Chestnut Hill

2-Time Olympic Athlete, Ryan Hall, Will Lead Run & Speak to Intimate Group at Balance Chestnut Hill

CHESTNUT HILL, Pa., Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 18, B Inspired will be hosting a Wellness Festival at Balance Chestnut Hill. Founders Liz Harris and Amy Carolla designed this exciting event to provide guests with a day of exercise, healthy food and invigorating discussion with inspirational American marathon runner Ryan Hall.

"We are so thrilled to finally turn our vision into such an amazing event," exclaimed Harris, B Inspired co–founder. "This is something Amy and I have been working so hard on and are extremely excited to start this adventure here in Chestnut Hill with the support of such wonderful people."

This event will offer a morning of exercise and education to include a run, coffee break, workout circuit and lunch. Special guest and Olympic athlete, Ryan Hall, will lead a 3-mile run and participate in a Q&A with guests hosted by 6ABC's Melissa Magee. Before ending the event, guests will relax with a period of meditation instructed by author and Chopra Certified Meditation Instructor Julie Hunt.

Sponsors of the Wellness Festival include, but are not limited to, Balance Chestnut Hill, Ann Kelly Interiors, Team Whetzel, H–Two Properties LLC, Cure de repos, Suburban Cryotherapy and iRun Hill.

About B Inspired

B Inspired is a collaborative community that uses exercise, wellness and meditation to enhance the success and productivity of its members. Founded in 2017 by Liz Harris and Amy Carolla, this community sustains motivation based on the belief that all things are possible with positive and grounded energy with a focus on the power of meditation. The goal of B Inspired is to provide a supportive and collaborative space for women to gather and share their love of being balanced and proactive in their business, cultural and philanthropic interests.

CONTACT:

Kaitlyn Golembski, Buzz Marketing Group

kaitlyn@buzz.mg.com

856-433-8579

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-inspired-to-host-wellness-festival-in-chestnut-hill-300550065.html

SOURCE B Inspired