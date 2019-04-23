Award-Winning Lip Smacking Foodie Tours Selected As Preferred Partner By Virtuoso

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, the award-winning, premier culinary walking tour in Las Vegas, announces it has been selected as a Preferred Partner member by Virtuoso. Preferred Partner status with Virtuoso, the invitation-only member network catering to luxury travel advisors, provides the company exclusivity within the network, meaning no similar experiences are able to become members. As the world's most dynamic tourism destination, Las Vegas is famous for introducing compelling new innovations within the competitive hospitality space. Lip Smacking Foodie Tours is the first company to create a commissionable dining experience, allowing travel agents to earn commissions with every tour booked. "Of course, every great travel advisor provides their client with memorable experiences—ours just happens to be commissionable," said Donald Contursi, CIS, founder and president, Lip Smacking Foodie Tours. "With most travelers unaware they can experience four award-winning restaurants in one night, it's a win for the customer and the travel agent." Each tour includes an expert guide who entertains guests with insider knowledge about the sights along the way. At each of four restaurant stops on The Strip or downtown, guests indulge in signature dishes, as well as receive a warm welcome from the chefs. Guests can sit beside different patrons at every stop, gaining new friends and networking connections.

In just a short time, Lip Smacking Foodie Tours has grown into the premier culinary walking tour in Las Vegas, garnering not only loyal fans but outstanding accolades. Its variety of tours offer guests personalized service and VIP access to the best tables in the house at the city's most acclaimed restaurants – all without standing in line or the hassle of making reservations. The tours are perfect for everyone from locals to tourists to business travelers, including corporate groups of up to 250. In 2019, Lip Smacking Foodie Tours expanded for the first time outside of Vegas to include upscale Santana Row in San Jose, located in the heart of California's dynamic Silicon Valley.

Virtuoso is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with more than 20,000 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. More than $26.4 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. In addition to the award-winning Virtuoso Life magazine, Virtuoso creates world-class marketing platforms that provide tourism boards with options to access its network of travel advisors and reach its highly desirable database of affluent frequent luxury travelers.

