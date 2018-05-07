Award-Winning EDM Music Icon, Paul Oakenfold, Joins Pork & Mindy's As An Equity Partner And Music Curator

CHICAGO, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pork & Mindy's announced its partnership with music icon Paul Oakenfold. Voted No. 1 DJ in the World twice by DJ Magazine, Oakenfold is one of the world's leading forces in the global music scene today. As a three-time Grammy Award and two-time World music Awards nominee, Oakenfold is a paver in the music industry. He is now partnering with Pork & Mindy's, a creative BBQ concept led by Founder Kevin Corsello and Executive Chef and Food Network star Jeff Mauro, as an equity partner and exclusive Music Curator.

Oakenfold's partnership aligns with Pork & Mindy's belief that great moments in life are created through food, music and art. For over three decades he has elevated and shaped the EDM music genre around the world. His knowledge, experience and global presence, Oakenfold will help develop and position Pork & Mindy's presence abroad and around the world.

"I am very excited to be a part of the Pork & Mindy's team," said Oakenfold. "I studied in food for years and have an obvious love for music. This is a great partnership that embodies my interests and passions."

Oakenfold will also be Pork & Mindy's Music Curator for the brand, creating a selection of artists and styles of music that will be streamed in all Pork and Mindy's locations as well as online, where it will also be available for purchase.

Pork & Mindy's continues to strategically partner with top talent and industry leaders such as Oakenfold in an effort to continue building global brand awareness.

"An important component of the Pork and Mindy's model surrounds individuality," said Jeff Mauro, Executive Chef of Pork & Mindy's. "This partnership with Paul Oakenfold allows us to further create a unique dining experience for our guests."

About Paul Oakenfold

Three-time Grammy-Award nominee and Perfecto Records label-head Paul Oakenfold has been touted as one of the world's leading DJ/remixers by various outlets, including CNN and Rolling Stone. In total, his releases—which include Greatest Hits & Remixes (Perfecto/Ultra Records, 2007), A Lively Mind (Maverick, 2006), Another World (Perfecto, 2004) and Bunnka (Maverick, 2002)—have reached almost two million in sales in the States alone. As a touring musician, Oakenfold has DJ'd in hundreds of places around the world including the Great Wall in China, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (sold out) and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

About Pork & Mindy's

Pork & Mindy's is a creative BBQ concept led by Founder Kevin Corsello and Executive Chef and Food Network star Jeff Mauro. Together, they began shaping a vision for a brand that, at its core, would satisfy "the holy grail" of experiences and do what food, music and art has always done: bring people together. With one-of-a-kind flavor profiles using natural, simple ingredients free of hormones and antibiotics, Pork & Mindy's meats are slow-smoked to create the perfect texture, and layered with signature sauces and toppings, creating sandwiches unlike anywhere else.

In addition to its Wicker Park flagship location, the concept is expanding nationwide, with plans to open 50 locations by 2020. The renowned brand also has a line of signature BBQ sauces including Sweet Sauce, Sweet Heat Sauce, and Mustard Sauce, available at select Midwest retailers and online. For more information, visit https://porkandmindys.com/.

