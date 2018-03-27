Award-Winning Chef Joins Prep Kitchen's Corporate Team to Oversee Culinary Operations

Joe Elevado, a AAA Five Diamond-Awarded Chef, to Serve as Chief Culinary Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Prep Kitchen, San Diego's locally driven, multi-location restaurant, elevates their distinctive culinary experience with the appointment of Chef Joseph Elevado as Chief Culinary Officer. In his new role, Chef Elevado will oversee the entire Prep Kitchen culinary team at the brand's four locations, curate signature menu items, and provide cohesive vision and direction for the restaurants dining experience.

"We will be creating dishes that complement the restaurants' approachable style, while integrating fun, innovative techniques and flavors," explained Chef Elevado.

Guests will still be able to enjoy timeless classics and no-fuss favorites such as gourmet burgers and handcrafted pastas while joining the chefs cult following for his use of fresh fish, Japanese and continental cattle, and mastery of vibe social dining.

Chef Elevado was a key creator as an Executive Chef in the Nobu Empire under Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, first in New York City and later in Las Vegas. He has earned multiple Forbes Five Star, AAA Five Diamond and Mobil Four and Five Star accolades in his culinary career. Chef Elevado has also been the Executive Chef at the award winning Social House in Las Vegas, L'Ermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills, and most recently the highly lauded Andrea's Restaurant at Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas.

IAM Hospitality purchased the three existing Prep Kitchens in January 2018 and announced a fourth location in San Marcos, California, opening in April 2018. IAM Hospitality owners, David and Deborah Krause are committed to bringing a fresh point of view to the brand through menu updates under Chef Elevado's close guidance, modernized interior design, and continued expansion.

About Prep Kitchen

Prep Kitchen has been serving distinctive, seasonally driven cuisine since 2009 when it opened its first location in La Jolla, California. The restaurant now serves communities throughout San Diego County at three additional locations in Del Mar, Little Italy, and San Marcos. The Prep Kitchen brand showcases modern, ever evolving menus created by an award winning team of chefs who infuse their inventive personalities into every dish. Each of the locations reflects the vibrant dining scenes surrounding them through unique menu items and warm decor elements. Open seven days a week, the San Diego eatery offers lunch, happy hour, dinner, and weekend brunch with well-honed enthusiasm and friendly hospitality.

