Award-winning celebrity chef and restaurateur Adrianne Calvo brings her new concept, Cracked, to the Miami River at the Wharf

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Adrianne has delivered a five-star dining experience in South Florida for over ten years now; and with her impressive repertoire of award-winning dishes and culinary techniques, she is set to launch her new concept dining experience, Cracked. It is open for brunch this weekend, Saturday February 10th, at The Wharf.

Brunch enthusiasts will enjoy Cracked at The Wharf, where Chef Adrianne offers a collection of egg-based dishes for anyone looking for delicious meals made with classic ingredients. The eggs are organic and cage-free, coming from the locally-owned company Farms to Chefs. Additionally, all of the components in the baked goods come from Zak the Baker, whose sterling reputation in the South Florida area speaks for itself. The concept of Cracked does not work without having the proper ingredients, which is why Chef Adrianne has gone the extra mile to ensure that you are having the best of the best.

Chef Adrianne's latest creation also aims to give back, with 10% of the proceeds going to the No More Tears Foundation, a company dedicated to helping victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. The Miami-based chef is not only taking her patrons' palates for a ride, but giving back as well.

"I am ecstatic that this project is finally coming to life. After a whole year of traveling around the country and meeting with several artisans, the Cracked menu is ready to rock our guests' taste buds. The Wharf is a perfect location for us, as our patrons will be able to savor our flavors and enjoy one of Miami's hottest venues."- Chef Adrianne Calvo

"We are excited and feel it's the right time to do this. Our guests have embraced the special functions we have hosted. We are responding to the audience that comes out on weekends, and many have asked about brunch. The combination of our Miami weather, being on the Miami River, and definitely some great fare by Chef Adrianne [we feel] is the perfect combination,"-Emi Guerra, Wharf partner.

About Chef Adrianne

As Executive Chef and Owner of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar, author, and television personality, Adrianne Calvo has built her career on the foundation of creating Maximum Flavor. She has an extensive inventory of recipes, with four cookbooks under her belt: Maximum Flavor (2005), Chef Adrianne: Driven by Flavor, Fueled by Fire (2008), #MaximumFlavorSocial (2014) and Play with Fire (2015),with a fifth book, The A-List, currently in production.

While studying at Johnson & Wales University, she participated in more than 40 national competitions, earning first place in ten and runner-up in the others. Since graduating at the top of her class in 2004, Calvo transitioned into her professional career and became the youngest chef to work at the five-diamond Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami. There she had the opportunity to master her craft by working under Executive Chef Patrick Lassaque, who had been the executive pastry chef of the Ritz Carlton in Paris for twenty years.

Since opening in 2007, Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar has taken its claim as one of the Top 50 Miami Restaurants, according to Yelp, Miami New Times Readers' Choice 2016 "Best Restaurant" and "Best Chef", as well as Thrillist's "Best Restaurants in Miami Right Now."

Media Contact:

Michael Beovides

Gorilla Management

Tel: 786.228.3948

mike@gorillamgt.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-celebrity-chef-and-restaurateur-adrianne-calvo-brings-her-new-concept-cracked-to-the-miami-river-at-the-wharf-300595285.html

SOURCE Chef Adrianne