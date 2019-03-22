Award-Winning Big Chewy NERDS® Goes Sour, Available Nationwide in April

NERDS' newest product offering moves the popular brand into the growing sour candy segment



CHICAGO, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NERDS®, the popular candy brand known for its tiny, tangy, crunchy candy® packed with flavor, is expanding its award-winning product, Big Chewy NERDS, with the launch of Sour Big Chewy NERDS. Featuring a sour chewy center covered in a sweet, crunchy NERDS candy shell, the Sour Big Chewy NERDS is rolling out to mass market, grocery and convenience stores nationwide in April, 2019.

"Since NERDS launched Big Chewy NERDS last year, the product quickly became a fan-favorite due to its unique dual-texture and bold flavors," said Kelly Peyser, NERDS senior brand manager. "Additionally, it received the Most Innovative New Product Award in the non-chocolate category at the National Confectioners Association's (NCA) 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago."

Sour Big Chewy NERDS is moving the popular brand, known for its small size and bold flavors, into the growing sour candy segment. A bag of the new NERDS product contains a variety of sour flavors, such as Brainiac Blue Raspberry, Streaming Strawberry Lemonade, Wiki Watermelon and Blood Orange Byte. Sour Big Chewy NERDS are available in a 4.25oz Concession Box ($1.09 SRP), 6oz Medium Peg Bag ($1.99 SRP) and 10oz Standup Bag ($2.99 SRP).

"After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from consumers across the nation for our Big Chewy NERDS, it only made sense to take things up a notch with the introduction of Sour Big Chewy NERDS," said Kelly Peyser, NERDS senior brand manager. "We are constantly looking for new ways to excite our fans, and are thrilled to satisfy not only sweet tooth cravings, but sour ones, too!

About Ferrara Candy Company

Ferrara Candy Company, a related company of The Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest®, Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Laffy Taffy® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts

Ashley Papanikolas

PR Manager | Ferrara Candy Company

630.581.3073

ashley.papanikolas@ferrarausa.com

Melissa Barto

Canvas Blue

213-713-2610

mbarto@canvasblue.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-big-chewy-nerds-goes-sour-available-nationwide-in-april-300816961.html

SOURCE Ferrara Candy Company