Award-Winning Adult Beverage Company Continues Expansion With Gluten-Free and Vegan Offerings

MIAMI, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BOM BOM Brands, the premium cream liqueur brand from wellness-focused adult beverage company Sippwell Spirits, continues its national expansion plans, entering Florida and California with a new regional office in Miami, FL and its relationship with Total Wine & More. BOM BOM's award-winning flavors, Coco Mochanut and Nilli Vanilli are currently available and the brand's newest flavor, Fully Baked, will follow shortly.

"We are excited to be bringing BOM BOM to Florida and California, two markets that deliver a great opportunity to connect with our more health-conscious consumer," shared Eva Maria Janerus, Co-founder & CEO of Sippwell Spirits. "And, we're thrilled to be doing it with one of our strongest chain relationships. We've been fortunate to have amazing partners that really care about delivering quality to their customers and communities, ranging from Whole Foods and Stew Leonard's Wines to ShopRite and Wal Mart."

It's no secret that plant-based proteins have increasingly become a healthy alternative for vegans and non-vegans alike, and BOM BOM has successfully translated this trend to the world of indulgent alcohol, a win-win in markets like Florida and California. "We want our company to always evolve and we never settle which is why Nilli Vanilli uses almond milk and Fully Baked uses hemp seed milk to get our creamy rich texture without using dairy."

"Entering Florida and California with Total Wines and More is a great starting point in two markets we feel very strongly about," added Kevin Mowers, Co-founder of Sippwell Spirits. "It provides for a nice platform to add other leading chains as we approach summer and our key holiday selling season."

Originally a delicious drink made for friends and family, Coco Mochanut evolved into an award-winning, all-natural, gluten-free silky-smooth blend of chocolate, coffee, coconut and Caribbean rum. Eva Maria, who'd long been dairy-free and enjoyed almondmilk in her coffee drinks and smoothies, then teamed with Kevin to develop the perfect blend of flavors (almondmilk, creamy vanilla cookie and Caribbean rum) now known as Nilli Vanilli. The following year, they proved to be far from a two-hit wonder with the very first alcohol product made with hemp seed milk. Fully Baked, their newest flavor, boasts a 14.2% ABV, a figure just a bit higher than that of RumChata and Baileys Almande. The new flavor's inspiration comes from the couple's favorite ice cream flavor, Half Baked. "We decided to take Half Baked all the way with Fully Baked," they joked.

About Sippwell Spirits and BOM BOM: Sippwell Spirits was founded in 2016 by Kevin Mowers, a food scientist with experience working with companies such as Heineken, Diageo, ConAgra and Heinz and Eva Maria Janerus, who worked in finance. The company is focused on developing and marketing premium adult beverages with a focus on plant-based protein and healthy indulgence. The company's first brand to market, BOM BOM, means "Good Good" in Portuguese and represents their mission—to make delicious drinks that Taste Good and are Made Good. Their three award-winning flavors are currently sold in 13 states at more than 1,500 liquor stores, restaurants, resorts and bars. To date, the Brand has sold more than 20,000 cases and anticipates doubling 2018 sales with these new markets and new distribution channels. Visit: www.bombombrands.com

