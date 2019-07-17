In August: Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Celebrates Sixth Annual Kids Eat Right Month(TM)

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- August is Kids Eat Right Month™, when the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and its Foundation focus on the importance of healthful eating and active lifestyles for children and their families.

Created in 2014, Kids Eat Right Month mobilizes registered dietitian nutritionists in a grassroots movement to share healthful eating messages to help families adopt nutritious eating habits.

"One of the most important things parents can do for their children is to teach them the importance of eating a healthy diet and maintaining an active lifestyle," says Miami, Fla., registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson Amy Kimberlain.

The annual Kids Eat Right campaign is also an opportunity to get children excited about what's on their plate. "Bring your kids shopping and have them help you select colorful fruits and vegetables at the supermarket," Kimberlain says. "Then, bring your family together in the kitchen to prepare a meal and eat as a family whenever possible. These are all great ways to incorporate healthy habits into your daily family routine."

Throughout the year, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics advocates for safe, nutritious meals for children all year long, especially in schools. The federally funded National School Lunch Program feeds nearly 30 million children each year with more than 4.8 billion school meals served nationwide in 2018.

In June, the Academy joined food advocates in calling on Congress to pass the School Food Modernization Act of 2019, which, if approved, will provide foodservice personnel with the resources they need to improve the effectiveness of their school lunch and breakfast programs.

"Providing the resources to improve the nutrition quality of meals served in schools is not only possible, experience shows kids like – and eat – healthful school meals, especially students who are taught the value of good eating habits at home," Kimberlain says.

The Kids Eat Right Month webpage includes the 2019 campaign graphic, infographics, social media resources and more.

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation is a 501(c)3 charity devoted exclusively to nutrition and dietetics. It makes an impact with Academy members and throughout the profession with its scholarships, awards, research grants, fellowships, public education programs and disaster relief efforts.

