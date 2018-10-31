Atlantic Natural Foods Introduces TUNO(TM)

Leading manufacturer of plant-based foods brings first ocean-safe flavored seafood alternative to market

NASHVILLE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC (ANF), a leading manufacturer of better-for-you, shelf stable foods, today announced that TUNO™, a new plant-based, canned seafood alternative, is ready for market—and for seafood-free sandwiches and salads all across the U.S. Made with non-GMO plant-based protein ingredients, this protein-rich, gluten-free food features the light, flaky texture of seafood and is packed with nutritious omega 3s, but is completely fish-free. Created in collaboration with seafood industry experts from around the world to help address the growing crisis of global fish stocks being overfished and depleted, TUNO offers a delicious, ocean safe and mercury-free creation that tastes like real tuna while providing its versatility in a more sustainable form. For people looking to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets, TUNO is now available online at Amazon, and will begin rolling out to major retailers in December 2018.

"We recognize that seafood is not an endless resource," said ANF founder and chairman, J. Douglas Hines. "If our planet's resources are not guarded and supplemented with alternative proteins, our future generations will not enjoy simple lifestyle requirements as basic as protein."

A former seafood industry executive with a rich history in the tuna industry spanning decades, Hines, until recently, was one of the investors in the largest distant water fishing fleet operating in the western Pacific under U.S. Flag. Insight into the future strain placed on global fisheries is what drove ANF to begin developing TUNO over five years ago and has resulted in the launch today of an innovative seafood alternative.

"We are proud of what we helped to accomplish in global fisheries as one of the first fleets to qualify for Marine Steward Council (MSC) certification, the highest standard recognized around the world, for on board safety, sustainable practices and, most importantly, social responsibility—among our crews. This made the need to create alternative protein sources that could replace everyday foods like tuna our top priority," Hines said. "We leveraged real experience in seafood, including partners around the globe combining 100+ years' experience in harvesting and production, to develop a plant-based innovation that meets the highest standards for product excellence, but also at a family-friendly value that most shoppers can afford."

TUNO seafood alternative (MSRP $1.49-$1.99) comes in three tasty, 5 oz. canned varieties—Spring Water with Sea Salt, Lemon Pepper, and Spicy Sriracha. Additionally, Loma Linda offers a similar alternative to seafood (MSRP $1.99) in 3 oz. on-the-go, single-serve pouches, which are available in savory flavors including Lemon Pepper, Thai Sweet Chili and Sesame Ginger, with more flavors on the way.

TUNO is available online at Amazon, and will roll out at select natural retailers and traditional grocers including Walmart, Safeway, Sprouts, Food Lion, Meijer, Shaw's, Ingles, Big Y, Price Chopper and Save Mart, between now and early 2019. Along with TUNO's North American launch, the company plans to make the new product available in select global markets.

Hines added, "Plant-based protein alternatives are our future, and we're committed to delivering healthful, sustainable foods to future generations."

About Atlantic Natural Foods

Headquartered in Nashville, NC, Atlantic Natural Foods is the leading shelf stable manufacturer and provider of Loma Linda®, Neat® and Kaffree Roma™ brand products. Its mission is to provide affordable, sustainable and healthy sources of plant-based protein food for all lifestyles and people to live healthier, longer lives. The company operates its own manufacturing facility as well as a joint venture project in Thailand. To learn more about Atlantic Natural Foods, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

