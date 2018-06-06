Atlanta Community Food Bank & State Partners Kick Off 2018 Summer Meals Program

Expected to Serve More than 9 Million Meals This Summer

ATLANTA, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank, along with state and community organizations, launched the 2018 Summer Meals program at a community kickoff in McDonough, GA today for food insecure children in the state. Approximately 1 in 5 Georgia children face food insecurity, a problem that is often made worse during the summer months. The federally funded Summer Meals program provides children with free, healthy meals while school is out of session. Children up to 18 are eligible for the program.

"During the summer months, families experiencing food insecurity have an added pressure of finding the next meal for their children. The Summer Meals program helps alleviate some of that stress," said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. He noted that only 17% of children in Georgia's public schools have access to lunch during the summer break.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank's Child Nutrition Team supports summer meals in 29 counties throughout Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. In 2017, the program served 9.4 million meals throughout the state. Officials are hopeful they can provide the children of those communities with the same amount of resources throughout the summer. Meals provided through the program are nutritious and meet USDA meal pattern guidelines. Families may text FOOD GA to 877-877 to find summer feeding sites near them.

In addition to supporting the summer meals program, the Food Bank will hold summer pantry sites where families will not only be able to get free lunches, but they will also have the opportunity to receive groceries to help assure that their nutritional needs are met. Last year, the Food Bank and its partners connected more than 5,000 people to 44,915 meals at summer pantry locations. The Food Bank's summer initiatives are funded by generous donations from The Arby's Foundation, BJ's Charitable Foundation, The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc. and Waffle House. For a full list of locations or more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, visit acfb.org.

Information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank Summer Meals partners can be found at Bright from the Start, Georgia Department of Education School Nutrition Programs, The Dairy Alliance and USDA.

Media Contact:

Chaundra Luckett

(678) 553-6010 (office)

(228) 365-8733 (cell)

chaundra.luckett@acfb.org

