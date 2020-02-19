Athos Enhances Proprietary Entertainment Insurance Program For Instant Insurance

National leader in entertainment insurance launches a new entertainment insurance program that simplifies and expedites entertainment insurance for all

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based entertainment, sports, and film insurer, Athos Insurance Services , is celebrating its continued growth with the launch of their online entertainment insurance product that aims to make getting a reliable insurance policy both easier and faster for the fast-paced entertainment industry.

Quick entertainment insurance quotes, instant policies

Athos Insurance Services has heavily invested in its online insurance quoting program. As such, the company can offer instant and affordable insurance to reliably cover those working in the entertainment industry, such as film, photography, sports, vendors, musicians, performers and events.

Customers can visit the Athos Insurance Services website and, after answering a few simple questions, request quotes that include the specific coverage they need. For customers who prefer to talk to someone about their quotes, they can easily ask questions over the phone.

24/7 policy servicing & support

The online portal for their proprietary entertainment insurance program allows clients to access their policy details 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers can even renew annual policies through the same online portal.

Athos' program is written through an A+ rated admitted insurance carrier.

Entertainment insurance highlights

Athos Insurance provides a vast array of coverages, such as:

Accidental damages

Lightning

Fire, earthquakes, windstorms, hail

Flood

Theft

Nationally-declared acts of terrorism

Falling objects

Smoke or water-damaged equipment

Worldwide coverage

Transit and shipping

Replacement cost coverage

Insurance premiums from only $175 per year

One of the unique selling points of the insurance products offered by Athos Insurance is that they are cost-effective while providing a plethora of coverage. Insurance premiums for the Proprietary Entertainment Program starts at $175 per year, with deductible options from $250 to $2,500.

About Athos Insurance Services

The entertainment industry is fast-paced, which is why Athos has developed tailor-made insurance programs specifically designed for the entertainment industry. Established in 2012 by Kat Wong, Athos Insurance Services is the national leader in entertainment and production insurance in the US. Specializing in production, sports, vendor, and event insurance or filmmakers, production companies, event organizers, food vendors, and photographers is what makes Athos #1 in entertainment and production insurance.

LICENSE #: 0H94681

