In Association with ADM Milling Co., ALDI Issues Isolated Recall for 5 lb. Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour

BATAVIA, Ill., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In cooperation with ADM Milling Co., ALDI has recalled Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour sold at retail locations in the Northeastern United States due to a potential presence of E. coli.

This product was sourced from an ADM Milling Co. production facility in Buffalo, N.Y. and was distributed to select ALDI stores in 11 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia. The Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour affected by this recall is sold in a 5 lb. bag with a best if used by date of Dec. 2, 2019, lot code L18A02B and the following UPC code: 041498130404. ALDI has removed this product from store shelves in these states.

ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Consumers with additional questions can contact ADM Milling Co. Customer Service at 800-422-1688 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT.

Consumers are reminded to not consume any raw products made with flour. Flour is an ingredient that comes from milling wheat, something grown outdoors that carries with it risks of bacteria which are rendered harmless by baking, frying or boiling. Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter. For more information about risks of consuming raw dough, refer to the following: https://www.cdc.gov/features/no-raw-dough/index.html.

ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause.

