Associated Food Stores Drops Chaokoh Coconut Milk

After receiving more than 80,000 e-mails from PETA supporters and a PETA delivery of humanely picked coconuts to the company’s CEO, grocery wholesaler Associated Food Stores has ended its sales of Chaokoh brand coconut milk, for which monkeys are chained, caged, and forced into a lifetime of labor picking coconuts. The company joins over 35,000 stores that have rejected coconut products linked to monkey labor in Thailand.

