ARM & HAMMER(TM) Baking Soda Announces New Chance for Product Fans to be Featured in the Brand's Iconic Logo

EWING, N.J., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda has remained a household staple. As a safe and natural cleaning option, DIY essential and cooking ingredient must-have, product fans have been unlocking the endless possibilities of our product for generations. To celebrate and recognize the ingenious, creative and clever uses Americans have devised for ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda over the years, the brand is asking men and women across the nation to show us how they use the product in their everyday lives for a chance to be featured in a 2019 advertising campaign.

Fans are invited to submit a picture of themselves replicating the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda logo arm flex, along with their clever baking soda use story on ArmandHammer.com/MorePowerToYou. Consumers can also "show us your flex" by publicly sharing a photo on their Instagram using @armandhammer #MorePowerToYou #Contest. Consumer entries will be accepted between December 15, 2018 through March 15, 2019 for a chance to have their flexed arm image featured in ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda online and print advertising throughout 2019.

"The power behind ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda has always been the people that keep imagining and innovating new ways to use the product," said Joanne Lesaca, Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda. "We're looking forward to spotlighting a few of these individuals as part of next year's advertising campaign to celebrate the people who give meaning to our iconic logo."

Those in the greater New York City area on December 15 and 16 can visit our pop-up location at the Winter Village in Bryant Park to take and submit their pictures and stories onsite between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. The pop-up will feature a 10 foot tall box of ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda and attendees will be invited to explore the space, which includes interactive booths and a gifting station.

