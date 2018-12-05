Architecture Design Collaborative Completes Three Unique Restaurants

3rd Street Promenade Restaurants Receive Designs from the Award-Winning Firm

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International award-winning Architecture Design Collaborative designs three unique restaurants in The Gallery Food Hall, the Promenade's Premier Dining Collective. The projects conceived new spaces celebrating both fare and culture of these eateries in this newly revitalized, neighborhood-serving food hall. https://adcollaborative.com/food-halls-restaurants/

Paperboy Pizza was designed to create an atmosphere that transports guests to a divey eatery off an urban street. The facade of the restaurant is a system of cold-rolled steel panels complemented with a rendition of the classic pizza restaurant red surrounding the entrance. Rustic concrete countertops and a warm live edge wood accent wall imitate the materials that one would see walking down a city block. Venetian plaster and Rock band-style graphics on the walls are used to mimic graffiti art-filled alleys. Adding to the retro vibe, bright pink tiles that spell out the restaurant's name draw diners in.

Iron Chef disciple Jeffrey Lunak's Sumo Dog, known for bold Asian flavors and modern take on American classics, moved from Koreatown to 3rd Street Promenade and received an upgraded style in the process. The new restaurant showcases materials such as bamboo paneling, concrete countertops and a wood accent wall that replicates a traditional charred wood finish of the Shou-Sugi-Ban Japanese method. Graphic canvas banners add a cultural element to the façade that completes the minimal and elegant design.

Inspired by K2 Restaurants' mission to "bring together the whimsical, the curious and the obsessive," Azulé Taqueria was envisaged as a beachy taco shack on the coast of Mexico. Antiqued white Spanish tile, aged wood planks and an overhead thatch line the façade of this quaint eatery. The open kitchen floods the space with the scent of the fresh ingredients, helping diners work up an appetite for Azulé's organic cuisine while snapping social pictures on a macramé swing against an immersive beach backdrop.

About Architecture Design Collaborative

Architecture Design Collaborative (ADC) is Top 25 Architecture Design Firm. ADC's philosophy of diverse design and collaborative nature has led to national and international recognition. Servicing clients nationwide offering multi-disciplinary architectural, planning and interior design services, ADC specializes in mixed-use, residential, retail, and commercial projects.

