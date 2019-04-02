Appointment of Tracie G Sheehan as Mérieux NutriSciences' Vice President of Technical Services

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences is pleased to announce that Tracie Sheehan has accepted the position of Vice President of Technical Services, effective February 4, 2019. Tracie will be leading the Technical Services businesses, which include Mérieux NutriSciences' Certification LLC (auditing), Consulting and Training, and Label Compliance & Nutrition Services (LCNS). She will be replacing Rena Pierami, who retired from this role in March.

Tracie received her Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from the University of South Carolina. Her B.S. in Chemistry is also from USC. Prior to accepting this position, she was the CEO of TGS Quality Consulting, LLC, assisting food companies in food safety, quality, regulatory, and sanitary design engineering; Chief Health, Quality & Sustainability Officer for ARYZTA for 7 years; Senior Vice President of Food Safety and Scientific Affairs for Sara Lee Corporation for 8 years; and Global Director of Food Safety for Kellogg's for 11 years.

Tracie is well known in the food industry and brings both experience and a proven track record of success, which will be invaluable in meeting Mérieux NutriSciences' goals and objectives. We are pleased to welcome her to the company.

