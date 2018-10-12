Apple Crisp Recipes We Swear By

Crimson leaves, cool nights and the softening of the daylight signal that autumn has truly arrived. The days are shortening and it is time to start cooking all of those warm, comforting dishes that were dormant in our minds during the heat of summer.

Where to Find America’s Best Apple Pies

Farmers markets are no longer quite as flush with end-of-summer greenery, and among other autumn ingredients, apples are suddenly all around. Apple pies, muffins and cakes are all wonderful ways to celebrate and enjoy cooking with apples, but sometimes simple is best, which is why you should absolutely make an apple crisp as soon as you can! Warm from the oven and served with a dollop of freshly whipped cream or a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream, is there anything more delicious?

There are many recipes out there for apple crisps, but the recipes below are a fantastic place to start. Ultimately you may abandon a recipe entirely and simply throw everything together, but if you’re looking for a solid starting point, then look no further!

Classic Apple Crisp







Shutterstock



This apple crisp recipe is simple, classic and totally foolproof; if you’ve never made an apple crisp before, then this is a great place to start. With Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, nutmeg and orange zest, you really cannot go wrong with this recipe.

Apple Crisp Pizza







Taste of Home



An apple crisp pizza may seem a bit wacky, but after all, pizza is a kind of pie, right? Pizza dough subs in for your classic flaky pie dough but the filling and oat-y, buttery, cinnamony topping are both unfailingly traditional.

Apple Crisp in a Turkey Fryer







Char-Broil



If you thought apple crisp pizza was radical, then this turkey-fryer-cooked apple crisp might push you over the edge! If you have been trying to find a use for that turkey fryer, then this is the recipe for you. This hearty crisp, full of all that much-loved apple crisp flavor and texture, actually bakes in a fryer basket and is sure to keep you toasty and warm on any cold, blustery days — which is why it is just one of the fall recipes we are so excited to make!