This pasta recipe embodies the flavors of Fall, featuring fresh ingredients like apples and chestnuts and flavorful seasonings like thyme and sage. It works great as a side dish or a main!
Apple and Sausage Stuffing Rigatoni
- 8 oz rigatoni
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- 8 oz honey garlic sausage, casings removed
- 8 ready-to-use chestnuts, quartered
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 stalk celery, chopped
- 1 apple, cored, peeled, and chopped
- 2 tbsp thinly sliced fresh sage
- 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh thyme
- 1 cup reduced sodium chicken broth
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 2 tbsp finely chopped fresh basil, divided
- 1 pinch each, salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup toasted coarse bread crumbs
-
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid. Set aside.
-
Melt butter in large skillet set over medium heat; cook sausage for 5 to 8 minutes or until starting to brown. Stir in chestnuts, onion, celery, apple, sage and thyme; cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables start to soften. Stir in broth and white wine; bring to boil. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until liquid is reduced to about 1/2 cup.
-
Add pasta, reserved cooking liquid, half of the basil, and salt and pepper to skillet; cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until well coated. Transfer to plates; sprinkle with bread crumbs and garnish with remaining basil.
Tip: Use any tart, firm apple, such as Granny Smith, Cortland or Honeycrisp.
Nutrition Facts: 430 calories, 12g fat, 4.5g saturated fat, 25mg cholesterol, 590mg sodium, 65g carbohydrate, 4g fiber, 10g sugars, 15g protein
