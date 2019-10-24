Apple and Sausage Stuffing Rigatoni

Melt butter in large skillet set over medium heat; cook sausage for 5 to 8 minutes or until starting to brown. Stir in chestnuts, onion, celery, apple, sage and thyme; cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables start to soften. Stir in broth and white wine; bring to boil. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until liquid is reduced to about 1/2 cup.