Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opening Soon in Auburn, Alabama

AUBURN, Ala., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe is expanding on June 17th to Auburn, Alabama with the opening of its seventh location in the state. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is also one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation.

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a "Friends & Family" weekend on Friday, June 14th, from 8 a.m. - noon, and Saturday, June 15th, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support two local charities, with 100 percent of all proceeds donated. These charities include the Lee County Humane Society which works hard to find stray animals a forever home, and the EAMC Foundation, a foundation which currently benefits those who were affected by this year's tornadoes. This event will provide guests the opportunity to preview the new restaurant in advance of the grand opening on Monday, June 17th.

Patrons with reservations for "Friends & Family" weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the featured charities. "We are excited to see how many people have signed up for the events and that reservations are already full," shared Ron Schier, the new owner. Though the event is booked Ron hopes that community members will visit the event site to learn more about the cafe and consider donating to these two amazing local charities.

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts "Friends and Family" weekend events as part of their ongoing commitment to being involved in communities and getting to know their members. Not only do guests of the event get to try out the cafe offerings before its grand opening, but they also get the opportunity to make an impact in a fun way. To learn more about this event and cafe please visit http://bit.ly/2Htvfk2.

The Auburn cafe opening will be one of the first to open with a "New South" design, and will showcase the same fresh, southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch items fans come to expect at Another Broken Egg Cafe. These include the Bananas Foster Pancakes, Lobster & Brie Omelette, Smoked Salmon Benedict and a variety of protein-packed power bowls. And finally, adults may enjoy hand-crafted cocktails like Spiked Cold Brews and signature Mimosas and Bloody Mary's.

"We are excited to bring Another Broken Egg Cafe to Auburn," Ron stated, "we can't wait to start serving and forming relationships with people in this community."

The new restaurant is located at 2311 Bent Creek Rd., STE 200 and will be open daily starting June 17 from 7:00AM - 2:00PM.

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with over 69 locations in 12 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored in 2017 by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. This year, Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 14 Restaurant Chains Ready for Lift-Off in 2018. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

