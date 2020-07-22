Announcing All You Can EEEEEATSCON, Presented by the American Express® Gold Card and Resy

The Spirit of the One-of-a-Kind Food Festival Comes HomeWeekly Virtual Events Spotlight Some of America's Favorite Restaurants and Goldbelly Meal Kits Allow Viewers to Eat While They Watch

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant discovery platform, The Infatuation , today announced the exciting line-up for All You Can EEEEEATSCON, a new weekly virtual event series inspired by the celebrated, twice annual, bi-coastal food festival EEEEEATSCON, presented by the American Express Gold Card and Resy .

While there will be no in-person EEEEEATSCON this year, starting today, July 22nd, The Infatuation will host a free virtual event on Wednesdays at 7pm ET / 4pm PT for four weeks. Each event will focus on a different type of food and bring together a panel of special guests to debate just what makes it so good.

In addition to incredible chef talent, the first two events will be co-hosted by some notable names and familiar faces including SAG-award winning actor, writer and director, Paul Scheer and The Infatuation Los Angeles' editorial lead, Brant Cox. Co-hosts for the remaining two events will be announced at a later date.

As long-time advocates and supporters of the restaurant industry and diners, American Express and Resy are teaming up with The Infatuation to continue to connect people with the restaurants they love through an interactive virtual experience.

In addition to the virtual events, viewers will be able to order an "EEEEEATSCON in a box" meal kit through Goldbelly that corresponds with each week's event theme. These Goldbelly kits will feature iconic items from some of the participating guests, allowing anyone to eat along while they watch. Each week's meal kit can be ordered here . Plus, enrolled American Express U.S. Card Members can spend $50 at Goldbelly and get $10 back, up to three times, on purchases made on or before September 16, 2020 (enroll here prior to purchasing). Gold Card Members can also order locally while tuning in, and earn 4X Membership Rewards Points on restaurant purchases, including takeout and delivery.

The Schedule for the 4-part event series is as follows:

Wednesday, July 22 - The Great Bagel & Lox Debate featuring, Josh Russ Tupper (Russ & Daughters, New York City ), Dianna Daoheung (Black Seed Bagels, New York City ) and Alon Shaya (Saba, New Orleans ), co-hosted by Paul Scheer and Brant Cox .

- featuring, (Russ & Daughters, ), (Black Seed Bagels, ) and (Saba, ), co-hosted by and . Wednesday, July 29 - The Great BBQ Debate featuring Kevin Bludso (Bludso's Bar & Que, Los Angeles ), Orchid Paulmeier (One Hot Mama's, South Carolina ), and Jon Gray , Lester Walker and Pierre Serrao (Ghetto Gastro), and co-hosted by Paul Scheer and Brant Cox .

- featuring (Bludso's Bar & Que, ), (One Hot Mama's, ), and (Ghetto Gastro), and co-hosted by and . Wednesday, August 5 - The Great Pizza Debate featuring Marc Malnati ( Lou Malnati's , Chicago ), Dominic and Chris Bartolini (Bartolini's Restaurant, Midlothian, IL ) and Emily Hyland (Pizza Loves Emily, New York City ) hosts to be announced.

- featuring ( , ), and (Bartolini's Restaurant, ) and (Pizza Loves Emily, ) hosts to be announced. Wednesday, August 12 - The Great Dessert Debate featuring Arnold Wilkerson and Danny Garcia (Little Pie Company, New York City ), Lauren Ko (@lolokitchen and author of Pieometry) and Bryan Ford (@artisanbryan and author of New World Sourdough), hosts to be announced.

To RSVP and attend these virtual events visit: https://allyoucaneeeeeatscon.splashthat.com/

Since 2017, EEEEEATSCON has been a food experience built in the spirit of a music festival, but with restaurants as the headliners. Created by The Infatuation, EEEEEATSCON originated in Santa Monica in 2017 and launched in New York City for the first time in the Fall of 2018. The event is designed for people who want more from a food festival than just tasting-sized portions and cooking demonstrations. In addition to dozens of the best restaurants from around the world, EEEEEATSCON has also featured the likes of: Awkwafina, Dan Levy, Dwyane Wade, Lizzo, Questlove, Darren Criss, Adam Rippon, Smokey Robinson, Cameron Diaz, D-Nice, and more.

