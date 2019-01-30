Anissa Henry Joins Tres Picosos as Director of Development

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Picosos is pleased to announce that Anissa Henry has joined the company as Director of Development and Senior Burrito Promoter. Anissa, who has more than 15 years of retail experience, most recently served as Operations Manager for J.D. Carpenter Companies where she oversaw multiple 7-Eleven stores in the Denver area.

"We are genuinely thrilled to have Anissa join our Tres Picosos team," said Jane Hartgrove, President of Tres Picosos. "I can't imagine anyone better suited to promote our burritos and grow our brands. Anissa helped us launch the Tres Locos burrito line exclusively for 7-Eleven when she was on the retail side, so she's a fantastic brand ambassador here on the supplier side. Plus her birthday is Cinco de Mayo!"

As Director of Development, Anissa will help expand the burrito brands Tres Picosos, Mucho Muncho, and Tres Locos, plus Naughty Chile Taqueria, a licensed restaurant concept for made-to-order Mexican in non-traditional retail locations.

"This is an exciting career move," comments Anissa. "I value working for a Colorado-grown business that sources high quality ingredients to make delicious authentic food. It's empowering to be part of a company with a woman at the helm. I really look forward to helping Jane expand Tres Picosos' footprint both locally and nationally."

Growing up as one of six in Alamosa, Anissa learned to cook from an early age. Her grandmother cultivated her deep love of Mexican cooking, which makes Tres Picosos the perfect place to grow her passion. "To this day, my favorite breakfast is homemade pork green chile with a freshly made tortilla!" enthused Henry.

Tres Picosos LLC provides branded authentic Mexican food to the convenience and foodservice channels. Founded by Jane Hartgrove in 2006, the company now offers three distinct burrito brands: Tres Locos, Mucho Muncho, Tres Picosos, and Naughty Chile Taqueria, a licensed restaurant concept. For more information please visit www.trespicosos.com or contact Grace Markley at 720-421-9633; grace@trespicosos.com.

