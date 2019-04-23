Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2018 - 2026
NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal feed additives offer varied functions that include control of infectious diseases and promote animal growth.Worldwide, the thriving meat production industry stands as the major consumer of animal feed additives.
Among the emerging nations, such as Brazil, India, and China, rising income levels and increasing per capita meat consumption account for high demand for animal feed additives. The global animal feed and feed additives market is segregated on the basis of livestock, products, and geography.
The research is designed to evaluate the demand and performance of animal feed additives in the global scenario. The research report provides in-depth analysis of current market trends, drivers, and challenges to understand the course of the animal feed and feed additives market over the forecast period.
Having easily comprehensible chapter-wise layout, supplemented with a collection of tables and graphs, the report systematically examines the analytics pertaining to product manufacturers, market size by segments, and demand by geography in the global market.
Using primary and secondary research sources, the estimates and forecasts provided in the research report will help various entities in the animal feed additives market value chain to formulate growth strategy and gain competitive advantage in the overall market.
Overview of the Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market
Worldwide, increasing consumption of meat and meat products is the major force for steady growth of the animal feed and feed additives market.Animal feed additives are substances that are added to basic feed mix so as to aid weight gain in livestock.
These substances also prevent nutritional deficiencies and diseases, while improving feed digestion among animals, and thus improve meat production quality.
The global animal feed and feed additives market is divided into four broad regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Europe, Japan, Oceania and Middle East and Africa. Of all the regions, Asia Pacific will maintain a leading position and is expected to enjoy 32.4% share of the revenue of the overall market in 2018.
Asia Pacific contributes significantly to animal feed additives sales globally and will exhibit exponential growth at a CAGR of 4.5% due to higher demand and sales.
Major Companies in Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market
Some of the major companies in the market are DSM (The Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Evonik (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), and CHR Hansen A/S (Denmark).
Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market is Segmented on the Basis of Additive
Antibiotics
Vitamins
Antioxidants
Amino acids
Tryptophan
Lysine
Methionine
Threonine
Others
Feed enzymes
Feed Acidifiers
Binders
Others (Trace minerals, NPN and so on)
Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market is Segmented on the Basis of Species
Ruminants
Poultry
Swine
Aquaculture
Others (horses, ponies, mules, donkeys, and other equines)
Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market is Segmented on the Basis of Sales Channel
Direct
Indirect
Hypermarket / Supermarket
Specialty Stores
Online Retail
Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market is Segmented on the Basis of Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan
Oceania
Japan
Middle East and Africa
