Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal feed additives offer varied functions that include control of infectious diseases and promote animal growth.Worldwide, the thriving meat production industry stands as the major consumer of animal feed additives.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767842/?utm_source=PRN



Among the emerging nations, such as Brazil, India, and China, rising income levels and increasing per capita meat consumption account for high demand for animal feed additives. The global animal feed and feed additives market is segregated on the basis of livestock, products, and geography.



The research is designed to evaluate the demand and performance of animal feed additives in the global scenario. The research report provides in-depth analysis of current market trends, drivers, and challenges to understand the course of the animal feed and feed additives market over the forecast period.



Having easily comprehensible chapter-wise layout, supplemented with a collection of tables and graphs, the report systematically examines the analytics pertaining to product manufacturers, market size by segments, and demand by geography in the global market.



Using primary and secondary research sources, the estimates and forecasts provided in the research report will help various entities in the animal feed additives market value chain to formulate growth strategy and gain competitive advantage in the overall market.



Overview of the Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market



Worldwide, increasing consumption of meat and meat products is the major force for steady growth of the animal feed and feed additives market.Animal feed additives are substances that are added to basic feed mix so as to aid weight gain in livestock.



These substances also prevent nutritional deficiencies and diseases, while improving feed digestion among animals, and thus improve meat production quality.



The global animal feed and feed additives market is divided into four broad regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Europe, Japan, Oceania and Middle East and Africa. Of all the regions, Asia Pacific will maintain a leading position and is expected to enjoy 32.4% share of the revenue of the overall market in 2018.



Asia Pacific contributes significantly to animal feed additives sales globally and will exhibit exponential growth at a CAGR of 4.5% due to higher demand and sales.



Major Companies in Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market



Some of the major companies in the market are DSM (The Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Evonik (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), and CHR Hansen A/S (Denmark).



Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market is Segmented on the Basis of Additive



Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino acids

Tryptophan

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Others



Feed enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Binders

Others (Trace minerals, NPN and so on)

Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market is Segmented on the Basis of Species



Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others (horses, ponies, mules, donkeys, and other equines)

Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market is Segmented on the Basis of Sales Channel



Direct

Indirect

Hypermarket / Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Global Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market is Segmented on the Basis of Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan

Oceania

Japan

Middle East and Africa



This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights



Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

Detailed analyses of industry trends.

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

A clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767842/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-feed-and-feed-additives-market---global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecast-2018---2026-300836659.html

SOURCE Reportlinker