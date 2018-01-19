Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Crushes It With Two New Products: Popcorn Trail Mix And Popcorn Bars

Each available in four distinct, drool-worthy flavors, offering varieties for people who prefer sweet, savory... or both

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snack lovers, rejoice! In celebration of National Popcorn Day, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP today announces two new product lines: Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bars, each available in four distinct flavors that only the snack aficionados at Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP could dream up. Made with real, simple ingredients (nothing fake!) and packed with flavor, each of the new product lines presents popcorn in a new light: on-the-go bars for those who like the texture of good old crunch and trail mix for those who prefer to nosh by the handful.

The introduction of Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bars furthers the brand's foray into snack products beyond ready-to-eat popcorn, which has attributed to growth and success since Angie and Dan Bastian started selling popcorn out of their home garage as Angie's Kettle Corn nearly 17 years ago. Fast forward to now, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP is a go-to snack option for anyone looking to add flavorful snacks with quality ingredients to their lifestyle, whether it's through the popular Sea Salt Popcorn or Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn, or limited-edition seasonal flavors, such as Pumpkin Spice or White Chocolate & Peppermint Flavored Kettle Corn. With the addition of Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bars, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP currently offers a unique popcorn bar in the category and the popcorn trail mix offers many of the same benefits that are enjoyed in the brand's popcorns.

"We've always been committed to bringing our loyal fan base better-for-you popcorn in unique flavors that truly taste good," said Laura Brooks, Director of Marketing of Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP. "Behind the scenes, we've been focused on innovation over the past several years, and we're thrilled to bring everything our customers know and love about our brand to new snack options with our Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bars."

Each Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bar comes in delicious flavor combinations that are rooted in Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP popcorn. By adding complimentary ingredients, like whole cashews and dried cranberries in the Popcorn Trail Mix, to almonds and real coconut in the Popcorn Bars, these snacks take the best attributes of some of the brand's most popular popcorn flavors to new levels. The Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bars are also Non-GMO and Certified Gluten-Free, fitting into a wide variety of dietary preferences.

Your New Favorite Snacking Companion, Popcorn Trail Mix Flavors:

Tropical Trail Mix: Every day is sunny with this tropical mix. Yogurt flavored popcorn, banana chips, dried mango and pineapple, roasted cashews, and coconut…it's like your taste buds just went on vay-cay. We'd follow them if we were you. And with 140 calories per serving, you can pack light.

Tex Mex Trail Mix: Two delicious flavor worlds collide in this south of the border show-stopper. Our one-of-a-kind kettle corn meets toasted peanuts, Chile Lime seasoned corn nuggets, almonds, and gluten free pretzels. At 160 calories per serving, it's a taste sensation that's muy asombrosa, y'all. (That's Tex Mex for AMAZING.)

Mountain Trail Mix: Sweet, nutty and totally tasty, this mountainous mix of chocolate covered popcorn, roasted nuts and dried cranberries — all at 150 calories per serving — will keep you satisfied while you're blazing the trail…or just lazing around. No judgment.

Sea Salt Caramel Trail Mix: Sea salt and caramel are already the perfect combo. Add popcorn, roasted nuts, semi-sweet chocolate chunks, and gluten free pretzels to the mix and watch out! This bag is a full-on flavor party. And with 130 calories per serving, you can party all day long.

On-the-Go, Better-for-You Snacking Companion, Popcorn Bar Flavors:

Dark Chocolate Flavored Almond Peanut Popcorn Bar: If home is where the heart is then ours is right here, with this bar. This decadent combo of dark chocolate flavor, popcorn, nuts and sea salt is love at first bite. Plus, each bar has 140 calories. Just like your heart, we recommend never, ever leaving home without one.

Milk Chocolate Flavored Peanut Butter Popcorn Bar: Remember that time you had a popcorn bar packed with peanut butter and nuts and drizzled in milk chocolate flavor? No? That's because it didn't exist — until now! This bar is peanut-buttery perfection at 140 calories. And it goes wherever you go…like to the store to buy more.

Sea Salt Cashew Caramel Flavored Popcorn Bar: Popcorn, cashews, sea salt, natural caramel flavors…are you drooling yet? Please your salty and sweet tooth with this one-of-a-kind popcorn bar. It's got all of the 3 C's: crunchy, crispy and caramelly. Oh, and as for that other "C" word, calorie, there's 140 of them per bar. Bon appétit!

Dark Chocolate Flavored Coconut Almond Popcorn Bar: The name alone of this delicious popcorn bar says so much, we're pretty sure you don't need further convincing. But would it hurt if we also told you that it's made with real coconut and comes in at 140 calories? We didn't think so.

The new Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Trail Mix (SRP: $4.99) and Popcorn Bars (SRP: $3.99) are available at select retailers. To learn more, visit boomchickapop.com/trailmix, boomchickapop.com/popcornbars or follow Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

