Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Crushes It With Two New Products: Popcorn Trail Mix And Popcorn Bars

Each available in four distinct, drool-worthy flavors, offering varieties for people who prefer sweet, savory... or both
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snack lovers, rejoice! In celebration of National Popcorn Day, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP today announces two new product lines: Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bars, each available in four distinct flavors that only the snack aficionados at Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP could dream up. Made with real, simple ingredients (nothing fake!) and packed with flavor, each of the new product lines presents popcorn in a new light: on-the-go bars for those who like the texture of good old crunch and trail mix for those who prefer to nosh by the handful.
The introduction of Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bars furthers the brand's foray into snack products beyond ready-to-eat popcorn, which has attributed to growth and success since Angie and Dan Bastian started selling popcorn out of their home garage as Angie's Kettle Corn nearly 17 years ago. Fast forward to now, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP is a go-to snack option for anyone looking to add flavorful snacks with quality ingredients to their lifestyle, whether it's through the popular Sea Salt Popcorn or Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn, or limited-edition seasonal flavors, such as Pumpkin Spice or White Chocolate & Peppermint Flavored Kettle Corn. With the addition of Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bars, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP currently offers a unique popcorn bar in the category and the popcorn trail mix offers many of the same benefits that are enjoyed in the brand's popcorns.
"We've always been committed to bringing our loyal fan base better-for-you popcorn in unique flavors that truly taste good," said Laura Brooks, Director of Marketing of Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP. "Behind the scenes, we've been focused on innovation over the past several years, and we're thrilled to bring everything our customers know and love about our brand to new snack options with our Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bars."
Each Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bar comes in delicious flavor combinations that are rooted in Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP popcorn. By adding complimentary ingredients, like whole cashews and dried cranberries in the Popcorn Trail Mix, to almonds and real coconut in the Popcorn Bars, these snacks take the best attributes of some of the brand's most popular popcorn flavors to new levels. The Popcorn Trail Mix and Popcorn Bars are also Non-GMO and Certified Gluten-Free, fitting into a wide variety of dietary preferences.
Your New Favorite Snacking Companion, Popcorn Trail Mix Flavors:
On-the-Go, Better-for-You Snacking Companion, Popcorn Bar Flavors:
The new Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Trail Mix (SRP: $4.99) and Popcorn Bars (SRP: $3.99) are available at select retailers. To learn more, visit boomchickapop.com/trailmix, boomchickapop.com/popcornbars or follow Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
ABOUT ANGIE'S BOOMCHICKAPOP:
Husband and wife entrepreneurs Dan and Angie Bastian founded the snack company out of their garage in 2001 in Mankato, MN as a means of creating a college fund for their children. Their gluten free, non-GMO, whole grain popcorn was rebranded in 2012 to Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP. The popcorn is proudly sold in natural food, grocery, club and mass retail outlets nationwide with a product presence in Canada, South Korea, Peru, the Caribbean and Mexico. Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP is loved by fans as an empowered, spirited brand that represents authentic, real food that delivers on the attributes of clean, transparent labeling and great taste experience. To learn more about Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, visit boomchickapop.com or visit the Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
About CONAGRA BRANDS:
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim® and Orville Redenbacher's®, as well as emerging brands, including Alexia®, Blake's®, Frontera® and Duke's®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.
