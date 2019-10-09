This creative Italian recipe features some hearty ingredients and fresh flavor cues for a creative weeknight meal.
Anelli al Forno
- 4 oz anelli pasta
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 8 oz extra-lean ground beef
- 1 stalk celery, chopped
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1/3 cup red wine
- 1 cup low-sodium tomato sauce
- 1 cup peas
- 1/4 cup torn fresh basil, divided
- 1 cup shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese
Preheat broiler. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid. Set aside.
Meanwhile, heat olive oil in large skillet set over medium-high heat; cook beef, celery, carrot, onion, garlic, salt and pepper for 5 to 8 minutes or until beef starts to brown. Stir in red wine and tomato sauce; bring to boil. Cook for 5 minutes. Add peas; cook for about 3 minutes or until beef is cooked through and vegetables are tender.
Add cooked pasta, reserved cooking liquid and half of the basil to skillet; tossing to coat pasta. Transfer to 9-inch square baking pan.
Sprinkle mozzarella over top; broil for 1 to 2 minutes or until mozzarella is melted. Transfer to plates; sprinkle with remaining basil.
Tip: Top with ricotta or Parmesan cheese if desired.
