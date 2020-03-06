Ancient Grain Innovator Purely Elizabeth Launches Nutrient-Rich Pancake Mixes, Featuring Grain-Free Options and the First with Grass-Fed Collagen

New gluten-free pancake mixes continue to redefine what delicious means in the natural category

BOULDER, Colo., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneer of ancient grains, Purely Elizabeth, is launching its latest innovation today – three delectable, nutrient-rich pancake mixes, including a paleo-friendly, grain-free version and the first featuring grass-fed collagen. Light and fluffy texture, with no added sugar and high in protein, Purely Elizabeth's pancake mixes are a heartier, more satisfying pancake with unparalleled nutrition.

"I launched Purely Elizabeth in 2009 with muffin and pancake mixes made with alternative nutrient-rich flours and superfood seeds. A few years later when our granola launched and became an instant seller, we decided to focus on the one product line," said founder and CEO Elizabeth Stein. "Now 10 years later, we felt there was still a gap in the marketplace for a better-for-you, better tasting pancake mix. I'm so excited to bring this beloved breakfast food to everyone with more options, filled with deep nutrition, guilt-free."

Purely Elizabeth has revolutionized the natural category since its launch 10 years ago. In 2009, the brand was the first to market gluten-free baking mixes made with nutrient-rich ingredients like chia, hemp, almond flour and sweetened with coconut sugar. Purely Elizabeth also put ancient grains on the map with its Ancient Grain Granolas in 2011; a few years later, it continued to redefine packaged foods with the first Ancient Grain Oatmeal, followed by Probiotic Granola, and most recently, grain-free bars powered by Reishi mushrooms.

With no signs of slowing down, the brand is celebrating its first decade by going back to its roots – baking mixes, premium ingredients, and holistic wellness – that have been in its DNA since day one, with three delicious pancake mixes that align with dietary and lifestyle choices and delight the entire family.

Ancient Grain Pancake Mix : Made with a blend of nutrient-rich flours and seeds, including organic teff flour, organic buckwheat flour, almond flour, organic chia, hemp + flax seeds

: Made with a blend of nutrient-rich flours and seeds, including organic teff flour, organic buckwheat flour, almond flour, organic chia, hemp + flax seeds 7g of protein, certified non-GMO, gluten-free + vegan

Grain-Free Pancake Mix : Made with a blend of nutrient-rich ingredients, including almond flour, organic coconut flour, organic tigernut flour, organic flax + chia seeds

: Made with a blend of nutrient-rich ingredients, including almond flour, organic coconut flour, organic tigernut flour, organic flax + chia seeds 6g of protein, certified non-GMO, Paleo, gluten-free, grain-free + vegan

Grain-Free Protein Pancake Mix with Collagen : The first-to-market pancake mix containing grass-fed collagen. Made with a blend of nutrient-rich ingredients, including almond flour, organic coconut flour, organic tigernut flour, organic flax + chia seeds

: The first-to-market pancake mix containing grass-fed collagen. Made with a blend of nutrient-rich ingredients, including almond flour, organic coconut flour, organic tigernut flour, organic flax + chia seeds 11g of protein, certified gluten-free, Paleo, + grain-free

Since its inception, Purely Elizabeth has taken pride in sourcing ingredients based on their superior quality and nutritional benefits – dedicated to always staying ahead of the curve. Purely Elizabeth pancake mixes solve the need for a deliciously nourishing, indulgent breakfast. Mixes ($6.99/10oz) will be available online for purchase at purelyelizabeth.com with major grocers across the nation to soon follow. @purely_elizabeth

ABOUT PURELY ELIZABETH

As a holistic nutrition counselor, Elizabeth Stein was learning about all of these incredibly powerful superfoods like quinoa, chia seeds and coconut oil and realized they weren't being incorporated into products using innovative, nutrient-rich ingredients. In 2009, when Elizabeth introduced her first product line, she was at the forefront of the ancient grain and chia movement. Today, she continues to stay a step ahead of the curve, incorporating exotic ingredients like Reishi Mushroom and Pitaya to their products. The Purely Elizabeth goal is to continue to redefine the standards of packaged foods and breathe life and delicious nutrition to the center of the store. purelyelizabeth.com.

