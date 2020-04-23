Analysis on the World's Wheat Protein Industry, 2020: Prominent Trends, Lucrative Segments, Leading Players
DUBLIN, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wheat Protein Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wheat Protein Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing uses of wheat protein in varied end-user industries, growing significance for nutrition and weight management and increasing awareness about various nutritional food and beverage items.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Uses of Wheat Protein in Varied End-user Industries
3.1.2 Growing Significance for Nutrition and Weight Management
3.1.3 Increasing Awareness About Various Nutritional Food and Beverage Items
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Wheat Protein Market, By Product
4.1 Wheat Protein Isolates
4.2 Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein
4.3 Concentrate Wheat Protein
4.4 Textured Wheat Protein
4.5 Wheat Gluten
5 Wheat Protein Market, By Form
5.1 Liquid Form
5.2 Dry Form
6 Wheat Protein Market, By Type
6.1 Non-Soluble
6.2 Soluble
6.3 Sub-optimal Grade Product
6.4 General Grade Product
6.5 Optimal Grade Product
7 Wheat Protein Market, By Function
7.1 Foaming
7.2 Viscoelasticity
7.3 Emulsification
7.4 Adhesion and Extensibility
7.5 Texturing
7.6 Binding
8 Wheat Protein Market, By Source
8.1 Conventional
8.2 Organic
9 Wheat Protein Market, By Application
9.1 Animal & Pet Food
9.2 Food & Beverages
9.2.1 Sweet & Savory Snacks
9.2.2 Functional Foods & Beverages
9.2.3 Sports Nutrition & Weight Management
9.2.4 Sauces, Dressings & Soups
9.2.5 Processed meat & Sea Food
9.2.6 Bakery & Confectionery
9.2.7 Meat Substitutes
9.2.8 Nutritional Bars & Drinks
9.2.9 Other Food & Beverages
9.3 Other Applications
9.3.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care
9.3.2 Dairy Products
9.3.3 Noodles
9.3.4 Pasta
10 Wheat Protein Market, By Sales Channel
10.1 Distribution Channel
10.2 Direct Channel
11 Wheat Protein Market, By Concentration
11.1 95%
11.2 85%
11.3 75%
12 Wheat Protein Market, By Geography
12.1 North America
12.1.1 US
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.3 Mexico
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 Germany
12.2.2 UK
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 France
12.2.5 Spain
12.2.6 Rest of Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 Australia
12.3.5 New Zealand
12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East
12.4.1 Saudi Arabia
12.4.2 UAE
12.4.3 Rest of Middle East
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Rest of Latin America
12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12.6.1 South Africa
12.6.2 Others
13 Key Player Activities
13.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.3 Product Launch & Expansions
13.4 Other Activities
14 Leading Companies
14.1 The Agrana Group
14.2 Tereos Syrol
14.3 Manildra Group
14.4 Glico Nutrition
14.5 MGP Ingredients Inc.
14.6 Crespel & Deiters
14.7 Archer Daniels Midland Company
14.8 Kerry Inc.
14.9 BASF SE
14.10 Roquette
14.11 Gluten Y Almidones Industriales
14.12 Cargill Incorporated
14.13 Krner-Strke
14.14 Cropenergies
14.15 Nutra Healthcare
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4186aq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analysis-on-the-worlds-wheat-protein-industry-2020-prominent-trends-lucrative-segments-leading-players-301046321.html
SOURCE Research and Markets