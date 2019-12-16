Analysis on the World's Food Cold Chain Industry, 2024 - Market Witnessing Huge Investment in Cold Chain Facilities Operations & Developments

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Cold Chain Market: Focus on Type (Refrigerated Storage and Refrigerated Transportation), Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Increasing food loss, increasing demand for perishable food products, growth in infrastructure development for cold chain by the government of different economies, and an increase in international trade activities are the factors supporting the growth of the cold chain in the food industry.



The food cold chain market growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for perishable products. The trend of perishable commodities trade, coupled with the governments of several economies lowering the trade barriers, has supported the growth of easy movement of perishable food products, globally. The market has also been witnessing increasing merger and acquisition activities for the last three years.



Expert Quote



With the increasing pressure among the food manufacturers to meet the food demand and increase in food waste globally, the demand for the cold chain has increased rapidly in the food industry. The market is witnessing huge investment in cold chain facilities operations and developments. Moreover, developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region are receiving a huge amount of government support to develop the required infrastructure facilities for the same.



Scope of the Market



The global food cold chain market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the type of temperature type, application of its value, and its estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the food cold chain industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, developments, and investment landscape, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The food cold chain study is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by type, temperature type, application, and region.



Market Segmentation



The food cold chain market (on the basis of type) has been segmented into refrigerated storage and refrigerated transportation. The refrigerated storage segment dominated the global food cold chain market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The food cold chain market, on the basis of temperature type, is segmented into chilled and frozen. The frozen segment dominated the global food cold chain market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The food cold chain market segmentation, on the basis of application, has been done into dairy products, meat, and marine products, fruits & vegetables, processed foods, and others. The dairy products segment dominated the global food cold chain market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The food cold chain market by region is segregated under four major sections, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by the application and by country.



Key Companies in the Industry



The key market players in the global food cold chain market include Lineage Logistics, Americold Logistics, Emergent Cold LLC, VersaCold Logistic Services, AGRO Merchants Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Burris Logistics, Penske Logistics, and Nichirei Logistics, among others.

Key Questions Answered



What is the global food cold chain market size in terms of revenue, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What is the expected growth and market size for the food cold chain market based on different food types?

What is the market size and projected growth of the food cold chain market based on different temperature types?

What is the revenue generated by food cold chain in different applications such as dairy products, meat, and marine products, fruits and vegetables, and others at the global and regional level?

What is the market size and opportunities of the food cold chain market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the global demand for food cold chain during the forecast period?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to the global food cold chain market?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global food cold chain market?

Which are the major stakeholders, and what are their roles in the food cold chain ecosystem? What kind of new strategies is being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the food cold chain market on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Food Cold Chain Overview

1.1 Cold Chain and Its Importance

1.1.1 Introduction

1.1.2 Importance of Temperature Control in Food Cold Chain

1.1.3 Advantages of Cold Chain in Food Industry



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Increasing Food Losses Globally

2.1.2 Increasing Consumer Demand for Perishable Foods

2.1.3 Growth in Processed Food Industry

2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.1 High Initial Investments

2.2.2 Lack of Infrastructure and Awareness Regarding Handling of Perishable Produce

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Increasing FDI in Emerging Markets



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Business Expansions

3.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

3.1.4 Others (Product Launches and Developments and Awards & Recognitions)

3.2 Largest Refrigerated Warehouse and Logistics Service Providers across the Globe



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Food Cold Supply Chain

4.2 Stakeholders and Their Roles in the Food Cold Chain Industry

4.3 Emerging Trends in the Food Cold Chain Market

4.3.1 Use of Cloud Platforms in the Food Cold Supply Chain

4.3.2 Use of Blockchain in the Food Cold Chain Process

4.4 Investment and Funding Landscape in Food Cold Chain Industry



5 Global Food Cold Chain Market (by Product Type)

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Food Cold Chain Market

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Refrigerated Transportation

5.4 Refrigerated Storage



6 Global Food Cold Chain Market (by Temperature Type)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Frozen

6.3 Chilled



7 Global Food Cold Chain Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Dairy Products

7.3 Meat and Marine Products

7.4 Fruits and Vegetables

7.5 Processed Foods

7.6 Others



8 Global Food Cold Chain Market (by Region)

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



9 Company Profiles

9.1 AGRO Merchants Group

9.2 Americold Logistics LLP

9.3 Burris Logistics

9.4 ColdEx Logistics

9.5 Emergent Cold LLC

9.6 Gruppo Marconi SRL

9.7 Hanson Logistics, Inc.

9.8 Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

9.9 Interstate Cold Storage, Inc.

9.10 Kloosterboer Group B.V.

9.11 Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC

9.12 Nagel-Group SE & Co. KG

9.13 NewCold

9.14 Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.

9.15 Penske Logistics, Inc.

9.16 Tata Motors

9.17 United States Cold Storage, Inc. (USCS)

9.18 VersaCold Logistics Services



